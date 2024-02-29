Photomath: Google’s latest app on the Play Store is an AI math solver

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Google adds Photomath, a popular AI math-solving tool, to its app lineup.

Photomath lets users solve math problems by taking pictures of them.

Google’s latest app marks another step towards AI-powered productivity tools becoming commonplace. This app aims to help users solve difficult math problems.

Photomath, a popular math-solving app, was acquired by Google in May 2022. The acquisition was finalized last summer after regulatory approval. First spotted by 9to5Google, Photomath has now transitioned to Google’s publisher account on both the Play Store and Apple’s App Stores for iOS/iPadOS this week.

Originally launched in Croatia in 2014, Photomath has garnered over 100 million downloads and boasts a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store and a 4.8-star rating on the App Store. The app empowers users to solve a wide range of mathematical problems, from elementary math to calculus, simply by taking a picture of the equation or word problem. It provides step-by-step explanations, making it a valuable tool for students and learners of all ages.

Photomath

Photomath’s popularity stems from its speed, accuracy, and user base, and it seems to be one of the most successful apps in its category globally. There is also a “Photomath Plus” subscription option that ranges from $9.99 per month or $69.99 annually. This subscription unlocks extra features like textbook solutions, animated tutorials, and in-depth explanations.

What’s in it for Google? You may have noticed, or even used the “Homework” filter on Google Lens for solving problems. Google Search also offers dedicated support for complex math topics. Photomath’s acquisition could signify Google’s plans to strengthen its AI capabilities further across its products. Photomath’s AI — adept at recognizing text, solving problems, and interpreting results — could be integrated into Google’s existing products like Lens and Search, enhancing their text recognition and problem-solving functionalities.

As the AI assistant wars heat up, Google will leave no stone unturned to outpace Microsoft’s leading AI product, ChatGPT. Photomath’s specialized math AI, coupled with Google’s own AI endeavors like Gemini, holds the potential to create a truly do-it-all AI assistant.

