Poll: Do you think your phone is listening to you for ad purposes?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

I’m sure loads of us have been there before, talking about a specific topic and then seeing ads for said topic a few hours later on a website or social media app.

This is the subject of our featured poll today. Do you think your phone is listening to you for ad-related reasons? Vote below and leave a comment if you’d like to share your thoughts.

Do you think your phone is listening to you for ad-related reasons? 611 votes Yes 74 % No 17 % I'm not sure 9 %

We’re specifically talking about your phone listening to you for ad-related purposes. So we’re excluding reasons like your phone listening for a wake word for Google Assistant and other purposes.

We can see why you’d vote “yes” in this survey. I know I’ve talked about something and then seen ads for it, even though I haven’t searched for the topic online. I’m sure they’re coincidences for the most part, especially now that recent Android versions offer microphone indicators, but it’s still unnerving.

Comments