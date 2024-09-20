Poll: Phone or card? Tell us how you prefer to pay in-store

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Mobile payments have come a long way since they first started gaining traction. It wasn’t so long ago that we marveled at the convenience of ditching our wallets and simply using our phones to make purchases. Fast forward to today, and tap-to-pay has become so commonplace that it’s almost surprising when a store doesn’t offer contactless payment options.

The widespread adoption of mobile wallets has primarily driven this shift in payment behavior. While there are several options available, the market is dominated by three major players: Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet.

These digital wallets have evolved over the years, but their core features remain the same: they allow you to store your payment card information digitally and tap to pay using your smartphone or smartwatch at checkout.

While choosing the best mobile payment option largely comes down to the device you own, each service has its strengths. If you’re an Android user, Google Wallet offers the most flexibility, while Samsung Wallet provides unique perks and discounts for Samsung device owners. For iPhone users, Apple Pay is the only real option.

Regardless of your preference, mobile payments are likely available as an option across most stores, and we want to know how you prefer to pay when given the choice. Do you prefer trusty physical cards, or have you made the switch to tap-and-pay on your phone or smartwatch?

Do you use your phone for payments? 185 votes Yes, I primarily use my phone for in-store payments 56 % I use both my phone and physical cards, depending on the situation 18 % I still prefer to use physical cards for in-store payments 17 % I don't use my phone for payments at all 9 %

While we’re on the subject, these mobile wallets aren’t just for payments anymore. Over time, they’ve evolved into digital vaults capable of storing much more than just your credit or debit cards. You can now use Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet to manage everything from vaccination certificates to travel and concert tickets and more.

In fact, many US states have recently begun supporting digital wallets for storing state-issued IDs and driving licenses. Google Wallet has even taken it a step further by allowing users to store their US passports digitally, signaling just how far these services have come.

