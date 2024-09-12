Google Wallet can now store your passport, but you still have to carry the real thing

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

After adding support for California IDs to Google Wallet last month, Google is now giving you the option to add your passport to the app. This digital version of your passport will let you breeze through select TSA checkpoints starting today, but it’s not a replacement for the physical ID.

As highlighted in our previous coverage, you should see a new Passport option in the IDs menu when you select the Add to Wallet option in the latest Google Wallet release. Tapping on it will open a new setup process that will provide relevant information about the digital passport and where you can use it.

You can then scan the page with your personal information and photo, take a video selfie to verify your identity, and Google Wallet will send your info for review. Google says that the review shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. You will receive a notification once it’s complete, and your digital passport will show up in the app.

You will be able to use your digital passport at select TSA checkpoints. However, as with driver’s licenses and other government IDs, the digital passport won’t be a replacement for your physical ID. You will be required to carry your physical passport while traveling.

To alleviate privacy concerns, Google notes that digital passports stored in Google Wallet are encrypted and require fingerprint, PIN, or passcode authentication before they’re viewable or shareable.

Along with passport support, Google has announced that it will expand support for state-issued IDs and driver’s licenses to users in Iowa, New Mexico, and Ohio in the coming months. The company is also expanding the places where you can use your digital IDs. For instance, Colorado residents will soon be able to use their digital IDs at various businesses thanks to a new reader in the MyColorado app.

Furthermore, Google Wallet is getting support for more types of transit cards. These include prepaid commuter benefit cards from Edenred and HealthEquity. The app is also getting a new feature that will automatically import booking confirmations sent to Gmail and it will soon start showing live train status updates for tickets stored in the app.

