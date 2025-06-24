Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
You've got one week to stock up on Philips Hue gear before a tariff-fueled price hike
1 hour ago
- Philips Hue will raise US prices starting July 1.
- The brand’s parent company directly attributed the increases to tariffs.
- No details of the new prices have been revealed yet.
We’d usually advise most shoppers to wait until Prime Day to get the best prices on tech, but smart home buyers in the US may want to consider stocking up in the next week. Philips Hue devices are already on the costly side, but it has now been confirmed that prices will increase from July 1. The unsurprising reason is the impact of US tariffs.
After alluding to the price hike in a marketing email, Hue’s parent company, Signify, confirmed the increases in a statement to HueBlog. No further details about the scale of the increases have yet been revealed, but the company also spelled out that it wouldn’t necessarily be the last tariff-related price adjustment.
““Signify will increase prices on our Philips Hue portfolio in the US, effective July 1, 2025, as a direct result of tariffs. We remain committed to providing consumers with high-quality products and features that make smart lighting extraordinary,” — Signify statement
As bad as this news is for smart home fans, it’s an incentive for those looking to bolster their smart home setup to act quickly. While the official Hue store will show the price changes from the first day of July, it may take a bit longer for the increases to filter through to retail stores, so it’s worth shopping around if you’re late to the news.
While the brand could claim its hands are tied in this case, Philips Hue has long been known for premium pricing, and now other smart home brands manufacturing overseas could face similar price pressure. Whether they’ll follow suit in making changes remains to be seen.
This isn’t the first time these tariffs have directly impacted tech prices in the US. Just last month, Retroid faced similar challenges, and the timing here is no coincidence. The Trump White House unveiled the tariffs on April 2 and suspended them for 90 days. That period ends on July 1, so Philips Hue may have been holding out for better news on the fast-changing policy.