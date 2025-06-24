You've got one week to stock up on Philips Hue gear before a tariff-fueled price hike

We’d usually advise most shoppers to wait until Prime Day to get the best prices on tech, but smart home buyers in the US may want to consider stocking up in the next week. Philips Hue devices are already on the costly side, but it has now been confirmed that prices will increase from July 1. The unsurprising reason is the impact of US tariffs.

After alluding to the price hike in a marketing email, Hue’s parent company, Signify, confirmed the increases in a statement to HueBlog. No further details about the scale of the increases have yet been revealed, but the company also spelled out that it wouldn’t necessarily be the last tariff-related price adjustment.

““Signify will increase prices on our Philips Hue portfolio in the US, effective July 1, 2025, as a direct result of tariffs. We remain committed to providing consumers with high-quality products and features that make smart lighting extraordinary,” — Signify statement

As bad as this news is for smart home fans, it’s an incentive for those looking to bolster their smart home setup to act quickly. While the official Hue store will show the price changes from the first day of July, it may take a bit longer for the increases to filter through to retail stores, so it’s worth shopping around if you’re late to the news.