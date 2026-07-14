There's finally a fix for this device-killing smart home glitch

While software updates are designed to fix existing bugs and sometimes introduce features, things don’t always pan out that way. We saw this happen to Philips Hue Bridge Pro users some weeks ago, when an update bricked some smart home hubs . Well, it has taken a couple of weeks, but there’s finally some good news on this front.

Philips is rolling out a new update for the Hue Bridge Pro that patches this irritating bug. For its part, the company had previously clarified that fewer than 100 units were impacted globally since the issue came to light some weeks ago (via Hueblog ).

Nevertheless, affected Hue Bridge Pro owners will welcome this development, given that the glitch effectively rendered the smart home hub useless. The version 2071401010 update should be rolling out right now to all device owners.

This issue reportedly emerged with the version 2071353020 update that began rolling out to Hue Bridge Pro users in early June. However, other owners seemingly faced no trouble despite being on the same version.

Philips hadn’t officially mentioned what caused these hubs to brick, but the changelog offers some clarity on this front:

Resolved an issue that could cause the Bridge Pro to enter an unrecoverable state when automatic updates had been disabled for an extended period and a pending update was started manually.

As it turns out, the bug primarily affected users who disabled automatic updates for an unspecified time and attempted to manually download one later. Having said that, disabling automatic updates is a completely understandable decision for Hue Bridge Pro owners, given that small updates can sometimes do more harm than good.