Don't update! Hue Bridge Pro users warn about smart home hub bricking bug

TL;DR People are reporting that a recent firmware update is breaking the Philips Hue Bridge Pro.

Based on the reports, it appears that software version 2071353020 may be to blame.

The issue is so bad that the device is rendered inoperable.

Every now and then, an update will introduce a troublesome bug to your system. More often than not, these are minor to moderate issues you can deal with until a fix is rolled out. Unfortunately, for Philips Hue Bridge Pro users, a much more serious glitch has been rolled out. This problem appears to be bricking the smart home hub for some.

Users are reporting on Reddit that a recent firmware update has broken their Hue Bridge Pro. Hueblog also confirms that it has received emails from readers experiencing the same problem. Based on what’s being said, users are pointing to software version 2071353020 as the culprit. This update has been rolling out since June 4.

It appears that after the update is installed, the Hue Bridge Pro becomes unresponsive and only displays a red status LED. The device is rendered inoperable to the point that not even a reset can save it. As a result, users are being forced to replace the smart home hub.

According to one of the reports, Philips Hue is currently investigating the issue after receiving multiple complaints. However, it appears that the problem is not widespread, as the user claims that not everyone is affected by the glitch.

Android Authority has reached out to Philips for comment. We’ll update this article when new information is available. Until then, you may want to avoid updating your smart home hub.

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