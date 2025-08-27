This Philips Hue Bridge Pro price leak won't light up your face

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR The Philips Hue Bridge Pro might cost ~$104.

The device will be available for purchase starting September 4.

The new model comes with many exciting upgrades, such as the MotionAware feature and support for three times more lights.

It’s been almost a decade since the launch of the Philips Hue Bridge. While the current Hue setup remains one of the best options for anyone looking to install smart lights, enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the next version of the Hue Bridge to see what new features it will offer. The good news is that the new Hue Bridge, called the Philips Hue Bridge Pro V3.0, is reportedly just days away from launch, and we now also have some details about its pricing.

Hueblog reports that they have received information that the Philips Hue Bridge Pro will cost €89.99. While the US pricing hasn’t been revealed, if we do the conversion, the new Hue Bridge control center will come to around $100 in the US market, which is more than a $30 increase over the current price of the Hue Bridge. A direct currency conversion isn’t necessarily an accurate reflection, so it’s possible the US price will be different. However, the original model retails for €59.99 in Europe, suggesting an increase is on the cards. The Hueblog report also mentions that the device will be released on September 3 and will go live on the company’s website the following day.

What to expect from the Philips Hue Bridge Pro? It wasn’t long ago that a new page featuring Philips Hue’s upcoming lights and the Hue Bridge Pro appeared on the company website for a short interval. The page didn’t reveal many specifications other than that the Bridge Pro is going to be faster and could be connected to more devices.

However, most of the Hue Bridge Pro features have now been leaked online. The new model can be connected to 150 lights and 50 accessories, which is three times more than what the current Philips Hue Bridge supports. You’ll also get speeds up to five times faster, and the device will support up to 500 scenes.

The new model will feature a built-in Wi-Fi chip, making it easier to connect the device to your network. An Ethernet LAN port will also be available if you prefer that.

Lastly, the Philips Hue Bridge Pro will come with the new MotionAware feature, which has been a part of WiZ for some time. As the name suggests, the MotionAware feature will allow the smart lights to respond to movements.

