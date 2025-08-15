Philips Hue accidentally reveals major product lineup ahead of launch

TL;DR Philips Hue briefly put up a page revealing a range of new smart lighting products on its website before taking the page down.

The Festavia line is getting expanded with the addition of two new models: Festavia permanent lights and Festavia globe string lights.

The company is also releasing a gradient strip light and a light bulb that uses 40% less power.

Mistakes happen, and sometimes those errors lead to leaks of products we can look forward to. It looks like that’s exactly what happened to smart light maker Philips Hue. We now know that the company plans to launch several new products.

Over on the Philips Hue website, the company recently published a page full of new products coming soon. This was apparently done by mistake, as the page was only up for a brief time before being taken down. However, it was up just long enough for Hueblog to grab the details.

Said page revealed that Philips Hue will expand the Festavia line with two new entries. One of the new products is a permanently installed string of lights designed for the exterior of the home. The other is a string of globe lights that are also for outdoors. According to Philips Hue, these “lightguide bulbs features a distinctive inner tube that perfectly balances color and brightness.” You’ll be able to customize the lights “with a gradient of multiple colors, light scenes, or special effects.”

In addition to the Festavia lights, there’s also a new indoor/outdoor gradient light strip. These gradient strip lights are said to use ChromaSync technology and ultra-bright, true white light to precisely match colors.

Last but not least, the company is launching a new light bulb called the A19. What makes this light bulb special is that it uses 40% less power and is capable of ultra-low dimming, down to 0.2% of the bulb’s total brightness. Like the gradient light strip, this bulb is also equipped with ChromaSync technology.

The page says that the price of the A19 will be $54.99. However, it’s unknown how much you have to pay to add these other products to your smart home.

