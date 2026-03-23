One notable TV brand is dropping Google TV altogether

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR All 2026 Philips TVs will skip Google TV in favor of the Titan OS platform.

Titan OS is a web-based TV platform, with up to 10 years of security updates.

Philips maker TP Vision joins the likes of LG and Samsung in embracing an alternative OS.

There’s likely no shortage of television sets running Google TV in your market. However, we’ve also seen a few TV makers switch to other platforms over the years. Now, another notable TV brand is ditching Google TV.

Philips brand licensee TP Vision announced that all of its 2026 Philips TVs would forego Google TV in favor of the Titan OS platform (h/t: Flat Panels HD). This news comes over a year after it first announced that its cheaper TVs were switching to the platform. Now, all of its TV sets, including OLED-equipped models, will run the alternative operating system. It also comes a while after JVC embraced the platform for some TVs.

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Titan OS is a Linux-based European operating system for television sets. TP Vision adds that Titan OS is a web-based platform, so you don’t have to download an app to start watching. This web-based approach apparently frees up the TV’s memory, “potentially” resulting in improved performance. Philips also previously claimed that the platform enjoys 10 years of security updates, although there’s no word on feature upgrades.

Would you ever switch from Android TV or Google TV? 38 votes Yes, I would 29 % I've already switched to Apple TV 5 % I've already switched to another TV OS 13 % Maybe, it depends on features 21 % No, I wouldn't 32 %

Titan OS currently supports streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Prime Video. The TV maker adds that Apple TV will arrive on the platform in Spring 2026, while other planned additions include Spotify and SkyShowtime. Otherwise, this alternative TV OS is also “compatible” with Apple TV Play 2, Google Assistant, Works with Alexa devices, and Control 4. Unfortunately, the platform doesn’t support Google Cast at the moment. We’ve also asked the company whether Gemini support is in the works, and will update our article when we get a response.

So why did TP Vision switch to Titan OS? Flat Panels HD reports that the company can offer input on development, exert more control over the platform’s look and features, and explore “new revenue streams.” We hope this doesn’t mean more ads, tracking, and other unsavory additions.

In any event, Philips TVs wouldn’t be the first to run an alternative to Android TV or Google TV. Perhaps the most notable examples are Samsung and LG, running Tizen and WebOS, respectively.

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