Gemini Live could become even more impressive thanks to Personal Intelligence

TL;DR We’ve discovered strings that strongly hint at Personal Intelligence coming to Gemini Live.

This comes a month after we first spotted evidence of the feature coming to Gemini Live.

Personal Intelligence allows Google’s AI to remember info about you by connecting to your various Google apps.

We discovered hints last month that Google could bring its Personal Intelligence feature to Gemini Live. Now, we’ve discovered more definitive evidence that this feature is in the pipeline.

We dug into a recent version of the Google app for Android (version 17.9.50.sa.arm64) and found strings that strongly hint at Gemini Live gaining support for Personal Intelligence. Check out these strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_labs_personalization_description">Try a version of Gemini Live that uses your personal context.</string> <string name="assistant_robin_labs_personalization_title">(Internal Prototype) Try a version of Gemini Live that uses past conversations and your connected apps to provide more personalized resopnses.</string>

The Personal Intelligence feature, previously seen in Gemini itself, allows Google’s AI to remember info about you by tapping into your various Google apps. This allows Gemini to deliver more personalized answers to queries. One example cited by Google is asking Gemini about tire options for your car. The chatbot can find your car model via Gmail, get tire sizes from Google Photos, and take your road trip habits into consideration.

Google has also previously used the term “personal context” in association with Personal Intelligence. So it seems like a no-brainer that the aforementioned Gemini Live strings are referring to Personal Intelligence.

Gemini Live is already a powerful AI tool in its own right, so the addition of this personalization feature could supercharge its capabilities. In saying so, Personal Intelligence on Gemini was initially restricted to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers before eventually coming to free users. So don’t be surprised if you need to pay to get early access to this feature in Gemini Live.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

