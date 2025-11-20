Perplexity's AI-powered Comet browser is finally ready for Android users to try

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Perplexity has just made its AI-powered Comet browser available for Android.

Public access arrives just two weeks after early access first opened.

Comet offers full voice support for interacting with Perplexity.

Right now, companies are putting AI in everything — for better or for worse. And while we don’t have to look far to find some particularly ridiculous solutions it’s been shoehorned into, we’ve quickly come to realize that AI in a web browser makes a lot of sense. As a result, lots of companies have been developing their own solutions, and earlier this year we checked out Perplexity’s Comet browser for desktop PCs. Ever since, we’ve been looking forward to getting to use Comet on Android — and now, the floodgates are finally opening.

It’s only been a couple weeks since we saw early access open on Android, but today Perplexity is formally launching Comet for Android. You can find it on the Play Store now.

Comet on Android lets you easily interact with it by voice, asking the Comet Assistant whatever you like about the tabs you’ve been browsing. That can include summaries of complicated pages, or even asking it to look at multiple tabs at once.

When you’re looking to read something new, Comet is eager to find the right content for your request, and as it processes your input, can share the reasoning it’s using to come to those results. It will help you find products that align with your needs, can quiz you on topics you’re studying, and even help conduct detailed research.

Of course, this may be drenched in AI smarts, but Comet is also a web browser at its core — and that means Perplexity’s delivering all the normal bells and whistles we’d ask for there. Those include a robust ad-blocker for minimizing distractions (including pop-ups).

While you needed an expensive Perplexity plan to test out Comet on desktop when we first took a look, that’s no longer the case, and you can get started with the Android edition by downloading it from the Play Store right now. That’s what we’re up to, anyway, and we look forward to bringing you some hands-on impressions.

