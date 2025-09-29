What is your idea of the perfect Google Pixel phone?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

As the proud user of the aging but still golden Google Pixel 8, I’ve had plenty of fun using this handset. It snaps tremendous pictures in various conditions and, thanks to its tiny form, easily fits within a single hand. But, despite its pros, some elements annoy me. I’m not sure why Google made the back of this phone so darn slippery, nor can I forgive it for its lack of a telephoto lens.

To be fair, every phone, not just Google Pixels, has pros and cons. But what if you could build your picture-perfect Pixel without a con in sight? What would that device look like and what would it include?

This thought was inspired by my colleague Hadlee’s recent opinion piece. In it, he argues that there is potential for Google to offer consumers an incredible Pixel smartphone, but it would need to hand off hardware duties to a third-party manufacturer. In a sense, a revival of the good ol’ Nexus days with what could effectively be called Pixel Edition phones.

You have to admit, that’s a really fun idea. A world of OnePlus and Samsung Pixels would genuinely spice up the smartphone industry.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This idea has some practical merit, too. Undoubtedly, Google has struggled with hardware of late, especially in the chipset department. Its move from Snapdragon to its own Tensor chipsets has left it vulnerable in several areas, from raw performance to efficiency. Then there are its ongoing battery issues, with several Pixel A-series phones and some premium models displaying worrying problems. Handing off hardware duties to another OEM would theoretically solve these issues.

Additionally, Google Pixel Edition devices would benefit from other manufacturers’ strengths. Imagine a Pixel with a detachable zoom lens, an S Pen, or a rapidly recharging silicon-carbon battery. The possibilities are endless and exciting.

But, as this is just a pipedream, I want to bring us back to reality for a moment. If you were responsible for the Google Pixel series and were tasked with building the perfect Pixel smartphone, what features would you include, which hardware areas would you focus on, and what design aspects would you hone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Here are some more questions: If you could pick any OEM to make a Pixel Edition smartphone, which would you choose and why?

What hardware features from other Android phones would you like to see on a Pixel?

Would you consider purchasing a current Android flagship from another manufacturer if it had a Pixel software experience? If so, which device would you choose?

Do you think that Google should resurrect the Nexus program? What about Play Edition models?

Would you rather have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with One UI or a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the Pixel software experience?

Would you buy a Pixel Edition phone by a Chinese brand? 288 votes Yes, absolutely 29 % Maybe, it depends on the model/price 26 % No, but I'd buy a Pixel Edition Samsung phone 25 % No, I wouldn't buy a Pixel Edition phone 20 %

What do you like most about Pixel phones? 2380 votes The software experience 56 % The design 6 % The camera system 18 % The streamlined lineup 4 % Exclusive features 10 % I'm actually not a Pixel fan 7 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

Follow