New Peloton app finally brings missing convenience features to the Galaxy Watch

Last year, Peloton released an official app for Wear OS smartwatches . But that app was somewhat lackluster as it was missing some crucial convenience features. Now a new Peloton app is rolling out that should fix the old app’s pitfalls.

Today, Samsung and Peloton announced that a new Peloton app is rolling out. This app is designed for Galaxy Watches running on Wear OS 3, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 .

Peloton’s new app will bring better integration with the company’s devices including Bike, Bike Plus, Tread, Row, and Guide. Additionally, the app will allow users to see heart rate data on Peloton’s devices during a workout.

This is a big deal as the previous app wasn’t capable of doing this. Not only did the original app only display heart rate and exercise data on the user’s wrist, but it also couldn’t connect with Peloton’s products. And to add insult to injury, the Apple Watch version already had the ability to connect with Peloton devices.

It’s good to see Samsung and Peloton join forces to finally correct this oversight. According to Samsung:

This partnership embodies our mutual commitment to providing a truly personalized fitness experience for consumers. These new capabilities give users a more detailed picture of their progress, helping them achieve their fitness goals.

The new Peloton Fitness & Workouts app is available to download right now. All you have to do is head over to the Google Play Store by following the link.