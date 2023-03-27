The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands: Leather, sport, stainless steel, and more

Eric Zeman / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (left) with Galaxy Watch 4

Finding the top tier of anything takes time. When it comes to the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands, we have you covered. From design to durability, style to substance, choosing a replacement band is about finding the features that matter most to you. With users’ unique needs in mind, we tracked down a variety of the top straps to pair with Samsung’s latest smartwatches.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands Are you looking to class things up with timeless style or strap into something that will withstand your burpee regimen? Maybe you want the option that’s most durable or simply the most fashionable. Luckily there’s a band for every inclination, and we’ve rounded up the best of each type.

Lerobo Sport Band: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band for fitness

If you’re eager to hit the gym and put Samsung’s fitness tracking to the test, this high-performance option will soldier through even your sweatiest workouts. Choose from over a dozen color combinations, or for just $6, grab one to match each of your favorite pairs of kicks. Made from quality silicone making it water-resistant (and sweat-resistant)

Air holes keep band breathable

Flexible material keeps you comfortable

Benchmark Basics Leather Band: The best leather Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

For a refined look that never goes out of style, choose an Italian leather band from Benchmark Basics. This design features full-grain leather (the strongest and most durable leather) in a tapered profile with classic stitching and a brushed metal buckle. Features an unassuming, vintage aesthetic

Pairs great with the timeless elegance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Available in Black, Burgundy Cognac, Dark Brown, Grey, and Navy Blue for $35

Meliya Soft Silicone Band: The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

Simplicity meets affordability in the Meliya Soft Silicone Band. These bands are waterproof, flexible, and soft on the skin. Made from lightweight, comfortable silicone

Rate well for comfort among users

Available in four-packs for about $9

Fullmosa Quick Release Stainless Steel: The best stainless steel Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

Want a band that’s boardroom-ready? How about a reliable staple for everyday wear? Whether you’re dressed up or dressed down, metallics are the not-so-new neutral. Features a double push-button design to keep your smartwatch secure

Includes an easy-to-use tool for adding or removing links, so your fit is perfect

Available in Black, Rose Pink, Silver, Golden, or Rose Gold for $22

Avod Nylon Sport: The best nylon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

Breathable and fashionable, nylon bands are a great option for someone who wants to look put together by day and track sleep comfortably by night. Flexible construction means you can comfortably wear this band to sleep

Highly rated at a $5.99 starting price point

Available in a variety of bold and subtle designs

Geak Leather Band: The best slim Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

Slim wrists call for slim bands. If you’re looking for an option that’s a little less bulky, Geak Leather Bands are sleek and unimposing. They’re also affordable at just $14. Reminiscent of a traditional watch band

Simple and slender genuine leather

Available in multiple colors including black, brown, white, and pink as well as prints

Urban Armor Gear: The best durable Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

If you tend to put your smartwatch through the wringer, this is the band for you. The Urban Armor Gear band is tough enough to last and comfortable enough to wear. Rust-resistant, stainless steel hardware

Strong nylon with a hook and loop velcro closure

Variety of quality options available for all sizes of Samsung smartwatches

Morsey Mesh Stainless Steel Loop: The best-looking Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 band

Make a strong first impression with a band that looks as good as it fits. It may be subjective, but we think this Morsey loop is one of the best-looking bands on the market. Choose the shade that best matches your case, or slip into a statement look like Leopard Grain or Colorful. Upscale, professional look

Lightweight mesh means no compromising on comfort

Available starting at $9.99 in multiple colors

Magwei Braided Solo Loop: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 loop band

A solo loop band is a popular slip-on option with high marks for comfort. This Magwei braided loop boasts comfort and style with water-resistant woven nylon. Stretchy design that’s easy to slip on and off

Available in blue, black, green, pink, and red

Available for all device sizes

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bands you can buy, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products: Joyozy Women’s Stylish Band: If bling is your thing, Joyozy offers an affordable line of rhinestone-studded bands. Clean, simple designs make these a solid option for dressy occasions.

Katrice Metal Band: We love the no-gap construction of this stainless steel band for a seamless look. However, it’s currently only compatible with 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watches.

What watch band does the Galaxy Watch 4 use? Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic use 20mm quick-release bands. The devices ship with silicone options but are compatible with all standard straps in this size.

Is the Galaxy Watch 4 outdated? Technically, the Galaxy Watch 4 has been outdone but the newer Galaxy Watch 5 series. To find out the differences between these two lineups, see our Galaxy Watch 4 vs Galaxy Watch 5 comparison guide.

How many years will the Galaxy Watch 4 last? Depending on your personal usage and maintenance, the Galaxy Watch 4 should last at least three years. We’ve had our devices since launch and they still perform well.

