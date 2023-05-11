Android's Find My Device network gets even more options with Pebblebee trackers

TL;DR Pebblebee has launched its new Clip, Card, and Tag Bluetooth trackers.

These trackers will be compatible with the overhauled Find My Device network on Android.

The trackers cost $30 each and are available for pre-order.

At Google I/O 2023, Google announced a massive overhaul coming to Android’s Find My Device network in the coming months. This overhaul includes opening up the network to third-party Bluetooth trackers. On the back of the announcement, Chipolo announced its lineup of Bluetooth trackers, and now Pebblebee is also announcing its latest products in the space.

Pebblebee’s newest products in the Bluetooth tracker segment are the Clip, Card, and Tag for Android’s Find My Device network. The names are simple and give you a good idea of what each product is.

Pebblebee also has a simple price tag of $30 for each of these, and they are available for pre-order right away on the company’s website. Each of them can be purchased in packs of one, two, and four, with some discounts along the way.

Pebblebee already sells the Clip and Card as part of the Apple Find My network at the same price. The big change in the Android version is obviously compatibility with Google and Android’s Find My Device network. Note that the products are not cross-compatible, so you will have to purchase the correct version for your OS.

Pebblebee says the Android trackers are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Android versions of the Clip, Card, and Tag work with Android via Find My Device or the Pebblebee app. These trackers are IPX6 water-resistant and have up to 500 feet of range. The Clip, Card, and Tag last 12 months, 18 months, and eight months per charge, respectively. The trackers can also be recharged through the included magnetic cradle, which has USB-C on the other end.

It is not immediately clear when pre-orders end, and the products begin shipping. If we had to take a guess, we would say they will go on sale around the same time frame as Chipolo’s Bluetooth trackers, which is currently scheduled for a July 2023 release. Both of them will potentially make for great AirTag alternatives for Android users.

