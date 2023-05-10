Waiting for a Google AirTag? Chipolo Find My Device trackers have you covered

Chipolo

TL;DR Chipolo has announced two new item finders that will be the first trackers to work with Google’s revamped Find My Device service.

The Chipolo ONE Point and CARD Point are available to buy now with shipping beginning in July 2023.

The two trackers will be powered by Google’s new location-tracking network that is “powered by a network of billions of Android devices around the world.”

Between all the talk of AI (boy, was there a lot of it) and fancy new devices like the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, it was easy to forget a missing device we expected to see at Google I/O 2023. The Mountain View company’s I/O portfolio was heavily leaked prior to the big day, and those leaks included hints at a bonafide Apple AirTag alternative from the Big G reportedly called the Nest Locator Tag. Sadly, that wasn’t to be, but the newly-revamped Find My Device service won’t go without a compatible location tracker thanks to Chipolo’s Android-centric Chipolo ONE Point key finder and Chipolo CARD Point wallet finder.

The two new trackers are available to pre-order from today on Chipolo’s store page with shipping promised for, “the second half of July 2023.” The ONE Point (the tiny circular model) and CARD Point will retail for $28 and $35 in the US, respectively, with the latter undercutting the AirTag by a singular buck. In the UK and the rest of Europe, the two will cost £30/€34 and £35/€39, again respectively. They come in a new Off White finish which will please fans of Chipolo’s typically colorful designs.

Chipolo’s new trackers are particularly notable as the first location tracking accessories to work with Google’s enhanced Find My Device network. The refreshed service now goes far beyond tracking lost Android phones and will now take advantage of the vast network of Android devices around the world to ping the location of compatible tablets, true wireless earbuds, and, of course, anything attached to a supported item finder device. This operates in a similar way to Apple’s Find My network, as well as similar solutions from Tile and Samsung, though Google’s version won’t be restricted to Google devices, with JBL and Sony headphones already confirmed for future support. According to Sameer Samat, the service will, “be powered by a network of billions of Android devices around the world.” Google’s Vice President of Product Management also took a moment to allay fears about privacy violations, stating that “from the start, we designed the network in a privacy-preserving way.”

pic.twitter.com/4XKLo1KVsD Keeping track of devices can be hard. Later this year, Find My Device will help locate products other than your phone, like headphones, tablets, & more. PSA: The Find My Device network ensures that location data is encrypted, so your info is for your eyes only. #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Chipolo already makes equivalent Find My-specific trackers called the ONE Spot and ONE Card, so it’s great to see the company offer a similar option for Android users using Google’s expanded network. The devices will be compatible with Android devices running Android 9 or later. The ONE Point will draw obvious AirTag comparisons, but it should be noted the round location tracker only has a one-year-rated battery, though you can replace it. The CARD Point, meanwhile, will last for two years, but you can’t replace the battery. Instead, Chipolo will offer a renewal program.

Both trackers are water resistant and will play a sound on command if you’re in a 200ft range to help locate them, as well as whatever you’ve got them stored in or attached to. The Chipolo ONE Point and CARD Point also have a function that alerts anyone with an unregistered tracker on their person. The Apple AirTag has a similar anti-stalking feature which, as of last week following a joint announcement, will alert Android users if they are being tracked by an AirTag.

It’s great to see Chipolo coming out swinging in support of the new Find My Device feature, as well as confirmation that Tile and Pebblebee won’t be far behind with similar products. But it’s baffling that Google didn’t have its own AirTag competitor ready for prime time. We’ll also have to wait and see the full extent of the promised “privacy-preserving” strategy from Google considering how much controversy has surrounded AirTags and their potential for malicious tracking (much like with any location tracker).

