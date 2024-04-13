Peak Design Everyday Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: Should you buy it?

Peak Design Everyday case for Samsung Galaxy S24 If you're already in the Peak Design ecosystem, the Everyday case is a perfect match for your Galaxy S24 device. It adds support for MagSafe and SlimLink accessories, and the durable nylon canvas back offers plenty of protection.

Peak Design Everyday for Samsung Galaxy S24 case review: At a glance What is it? The Peak Design Everyday case is a nylon-backed, flexible polycarbonate case with plenty of smart features. The highlight is its SlimLink mount, but the optional Finger Loop and MagSafe support will add even more value for some. The review product was supplied by Peak Design.

The Peak Design Everyday case is a nylon-backed, flexible polycarbonate case with plenty of smart features. The highlight is its SlimLink mount, but the optional Finger Loop and MagSafe support will add even more value for some. The review product was supplied by Peak Design. What is the price? The Peak Design Everyday case retails for $49.99 in the US, while the Finger Loop addition will add $10 to that demand.

The Peak Design Everyday case retails for $49.99 in the US, while the Finger Loop addition will add $10 to that demand. Where can you buy it? The Peak Design Everyday case is available at major US retailers, including Amazon.

The Peak Design Everyday case is available at major US retailers, including Amazon. Is it worth it? The Peak Design Everyday case is among the first I consider for my new phones. It offers plenty of tricks, good protection, and an attractive aesthetic. It is well worth it for the base Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. However, if you own a Galaxy S24 Ultra and rely heavily on the S Pen, consider skipping it.

Should you buy the Peak Design Everyday case for Samsung Galaxy S24?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I’m a pretty big fan of the Peak Design Everyday case, no matter which phone is in my pocket. It’s still on my iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 Pro, and now it’s on my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This version of the Everyday case maintains the same design principles as its predecessors, featuring a sturdy nylon back, a flexible polycarbonate frame, and the tried and trusted SlimLink mounting point on the back. The branding on the case is subtly done, with a small logo adorning the top corner.

The SlimLink mount is the key feature that continually draws me back to the Peak Design Everyday case for each new phone I acquire.

The SlimLink mount is the key feature that continually draws me back to the Peak Design Everyday case for each new phone I acquire. It facilitates seamless integration with Peak’s other accessories, such as car mounts and tripods.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

In addition to the SlimLink support, the Everyday case also provides two anchor points for attaching camera straps. As a frequent Peak Design wrist strap user with my mirrorless camera, I appreciate the added security it provides to my Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, these mounting points are located along the bottom edge of the case, which can complicate charging due to the small opening around the USB-C port. Some larger cables, like those accompanying laptops, may not fit. I’ve also encountered difficulties with the S Pen due to the thickness of the lip and the size of its opening.

This brings us to a significant issue with Peak Design’s Everyday case — the incorporation of MagSafe support. While it’s a welcome addition for Android brands, it poses a significant problem for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The presence of magnets on the back of the phone interferes with the S Pen, resulting in incomplete notes and scribbles, akin to using a pen running low on ink. Aligning one of Peak’s wallets on the back of the S24 Ultra is also challenging, as it obstructs one of the camera sensors.

Fortunately, this issue with the S Pen is not present with the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus, as they do not support the stylus. However, it’s a significant drawback when one of your phone’s key features becomes unusable. Another downside to the Everyday case is the limited color options for the Galaxy S24 series compared to the Pixel 8 or the iPhone 15. The case is only available in Charcoal and Midnight (black and blue), missing out on Sage, Sun, and Redwood (green, yellow, and red).

Despite these drawbacks, the Everyday case remains a top choice for Galaxy S24 users looking to accessorize or those already invested in the Peak Design ecosystem. The base Everyday case is priced at $49, while the Everyday case with a Finger Loop for added grip is available for $59.

Peak Design Everyday case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Peak Design Everyday case for Samsung Galaxy S24 Easy to apply • MagSafe support • SlimLink mount MSRP: $49.99 An everyday case that offers more than meets the eye The Peak Design Everyday case is a stalwart option for a host of smartphone brands, from Google to Samsung. The Galaxy S24 series collection offers the same sleek nylon design, the useful SlimLink support, and a handy finger loop addition. See price at Manufacturer site

What are the best Peak Design Everyday case alternatives?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Caseology Parallax case ($17.99 at Amazon): Few cases come close to the Parallax for reliability, but some might find its design a little dreary. However, it’s much, much cheaper than the Peak Design.

Few cases come close to the Parallax for reliability, but some might find its design a little dreary. However, it’s much, much cheaper than the Peak Design. CYRILL UltraColor case ($19.99 at Amazon): The UltraColor arguably has better color options than the Peak Design, but it lacks MagSafe support. It’s also incredibly difficult to remove from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The UltraColor arguably has better color options than the Peak Design, but it lacks MagSafe support. It’s also incredibly difficult to remove from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. dbrand Grip case ($54.9 at dbrand): dbrand’s Grip provides a little more protection, more adventurous design options, and MagSafe support. But you do lose out on the SlimLink functionality.

Comments