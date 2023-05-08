Here's how you can get Peacock on your Roku device

Like it or not, Peacock is now the exclusive service for classic shows like The Office, and NBCUniversal is trying to lock in even more subscribers with originals like Bel-Air and MacGruber. Is Peacock on Roku devices? Yes — read on for the details.

Is Peacock on Roku?

It certainly is. Peacock is US-centric, but it also operates in Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, and the UK. US availability includes “certain” territories, namely American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

How to get Peacock on Roku

As with any service you want to use on Roku, the answer is the Channel Store. The most direct method of getting the Peacock app is opening the Streaming Channels menu on your Roku homescreen and searching for it. Choose the service from results, then install.

You can also search for Peacock in the web version of the Channel Store, or the official Roku app for Android and iOS. Once you find the correct listing, you’ll see an Add channel button that adds the app to your Roku account. It may take time for downloads to trigger on your Roku devices automatically.

Once you launch the app on your Roku, you’ll be prompted to sign into an existing account or create a new one. Much of the content on Peacock is free and ad-supported, so you can create a basic account and start streaming right away.

If you want to access everything however, you’ll need to pay for a Premium or Premium Plus subscription. The former is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, while the latter is $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and removes most commercials. You’ll still see occasional ads, something Peacock attributes to “streaming rights.”

How to cancel Peacock on Roku

Using your Roku device

If you sign up for Peacock Premium or Premium Plus directly through Roku, you will also need to cancel that way. Here’s what to do on your Roku device: Highlight (don’t click) the Peacock app on your Roku homescreen.

Push the star/asterisk button on your remote.

on your remote. Choose Manage subscription .

. Click Cancel subscription . You’ll get a message telling you how much longer the service will be active.

. You’ll get a message telling you how much longer the service will be active. Click Cancel subscription again, then Done. To learn more, read our guide on canceling Peacock Premium.

Using Roku’s website

You should also be able to cancel via the web: Open my.roku.com in a web browser.

Sign in to your Roku account.

From the page that appears, select Manage your subscriptions .

. Find Peacock under Active Subscriptions , then select Cancel subscription .

, then select . You’ll be asked for a reason why you’re canceling. Pick whichever one you like. People who sign up for Premium through Peacock’s website need to cancel there. Log into your account, then go to Plans and Payments > Change or Cancel Plan. Select Cancel Plan, and you won’t be billed during the next cycle.

