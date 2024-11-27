Impulse-buy Peacock Black Friday deal gets you a full year of streaming for 75% off

TL;DR Peacock joins the growing list of streaming services with some killer Black Friday deals.

This year you can pick up a monthly Peacock Premium subscription for $2 a month.

You can save even more by going annual, with a year of Peacock Premium for $20.

Trying to make the most of all the great streaming services out there, and get the best bang for your buck, can be a tricky proposition. After all, so many of these providers give us multiple pricing tiers with different options: ads, no ads, 4K, and all. And even when you do think you’ve found a great deal, it’s all too often a limited-time introductory promo. This year just ahead of Black Friday we think we’ve spotted at least one streaming offer that’s priced just about right for this to practically be a no-brainer.

We’ve already checked out some phenomenal streaming offers this holiday season, like that Hulu for $1 a month (or with Disney Plus for just $3) deal that’s definitely worth a look. But if you snagged that one and are tempted to flesh out your streaming library just a tad more, take a peek at the Black Friday sale currently going on at Peacock. Get Peacock Premium for $1.99 per month for 6 months (75% off)

NBC’s streaming platform has your choice of two deals. Both of these are for Peacock Premium, the ad-supported tier that normally goes for $8 a month, or $80 a year. First up there’s a monthly offer, where you can lock in a discounted $2/month subscription price for 6 months. If you’re curious but still feeling non-committal, this could be the way to go. Get Peacock Premium for $19.99 for 1 year (75% off)

But if you really want the best value here, Peacock is offering a full year of Premium for just $20. That gets you access to tons of content from NBC, Bravo, Universal, and more. And while it can’t quite match that excellent Hulu deal, this still works out to under $2 a month for what’s probably going to be a solid amount of streaming entertainment. Being able to lock that in for a whole year and not worrying about a price hike a few months down the line is just the icing on the cake.

