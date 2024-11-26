Insane Hulu deal gets you 90% off the service for an entire year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Everyone has a favorite service for watching the latest streaming shows. If you’re a big fan of Hulu, we have the deal of the year for you! Right now, to celebrate Black Friday week, Hulu is offering a whopping 90% discount on its service, resulting in you paying just $0.99 each month for Hulu (With Ads). What’s more, that discount lasts for an entire year — if you sign up now, you’ll be spending a buck a month for Hulu almost into 2026! Get Hulu (With Ads) for $0.99 per month for a year (90% off)

Obviously, not everyone appreciates needing to watch ads on their TVs and movies. But for only $0.99 per month or just around $12.00 for an entire year of streaming? That’s not something to pass by.

If you don’t mind spending a bit more, Hulu is also offering an ad-powered bundle at a heavy discount: Hulu (With Ads) combined with Disney Plus (With Ads) has been slashed down to just $2.99 each month. Once again, you lock in that price for a full year. Get Hulu (With Ads) + Disney Plus (With Ads) for $2.99 per month for a year (72% off)

Keep in mind that these will both auto-renew at the standard rates when the year is up. For the Hulu (With Ads) deal, that will be $9.99 monthly, and for the Hulu + Disney Plus deal, that will be $10.99 monthly. This assumes, of course, that Hulu doesn’t raise prices between now and the end of 2025, which is always a possibility. That’s even more incentive to lock in one of these deals while you can!

Now, for the one disclaimer: both of these deals only work for new subscribers or former subscribers who have not had an active subscription in the past month. If you are already subscribed to Hulu/Disney Plus or recently canceled your subscription, you won’t be able to take advantage of these deals.

Both deals run until December 2, 2024, so you have some time to think about it (it’s not like Hulu will run out of stock). Interested in more awesome deals? Check out Black Friday deal hub!

