PayPal is killing Google Wallet integration for users in the US

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet is ending its PayPal account integration for U.S. users, meaning they will soon lose the ability to use linked PayPal for payments.

This change takes effect on June 13, 2025, and Google already stopped new PayPal linking for U.S. users in April.

The discontinuation will not affect Google Wallet users in Germany or those in the U.S. who directly added a PayPal-branded Debit Mastercard.

While Google struggled with branding its digital wallet service initially, it has since developed Google Wallet into a compelling and widely adopted product. Available in numerous countries, it supports hundreds of banks and pass providers. For years, Google Wallet has offered the convenience of linking PayPal accounts, saving users from adding payment methods to both services. However, this integration is soon ending, at least for users in the U.S.

On a support page, Google confirms it will soon automatically delete linked PayPal accounts for Google Wallet users in the U.S. Following this, U.S. users cannot relink their PayPal accounts, as Google already halted new signups in April. This means users will no longer be able to access payment methods within their PayPal account for purchases made via Google Wallet.

This change takes effect on June 13, 2025, giving affected U.S. users less than two weeks to continue using their linked PayPal accounts for payments. Google advises impacted users to update their payment methods for any recurring payments before this shutdown. However, this change will not affect Google Wallet users who directly added their PayPal-branded Debit Mastercard instead of linking their PayPal account.

Furthermore, this change will not affect Google Wallet users in Germany, where PayPal will continue to support the integration. The support page offers no explanation for why the integration is ending specifically in the U.S. Notably, PayPal recently updated its Android and iOS apps to enable contactless payments for German users. This timing raises the possibility that PayPal is discontinuing its Google Wallet integration in the U.S. ahead of a similar contactless payment feature launch there, though this remains unconfirmed. Why the integration would then be maintained in Germany, the first country to receive PayPal’s new feature, is also an open question.

U.S. users who have enjoyed the convenience of using their PayPal accounts through Google Wallet will undoubtedly be disappointed by this news. Fortunately, Google Wallet’s support for banks and merchants has significantly expanded since the PayPal integration was first announced years ago. Affected users should check if their preferred payment methods are now directly supported by the service.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.