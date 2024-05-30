Keep your phone in your pocket: Wear OS watches can now make PayPal payments

TL;DR Google is giving Wear OS watch owners another way to pay with their wrists.

The latest Feature Drop now lets you pay with PayPal on Google Wallet from your smartwatch.

The feature is only available to users in the US and Germany.

Using PayPal to purchase things with Google Wallet is nothing new. The ability to use the service as a payment method has been around for a while. Something you haven’t been able to do, however, is use PayPal on your smartwatch. But the latest Android Feature Drop will change that.

Google has just announced a bevy of new features coming to Android in today’s Feature Drop. Among the many new functions coming our way, Google revealed that Wear OS watch owners are getting a way to pay from their wrist.

If you live in the US or Germany, the firm says that you can now make secure payments with PayPal on Google Wallet from your Wear OS device. This means you no longer have to pull your phone out of your pocket to use PayPal to pay for that coffee or sandwich.

Unfortunately, it looks like the payment method is restricted to only these two countries, for now. Google did not say if this feature will be expanded to other markets in the future.

Adding and removing PayPal from Wallet still remains the same, which the company explains on its support page. You can also turn on or off the automatic refill option.

Recently, we discovered that Google is working on adding e-Passport support to Google Wallet. However, it doesn’t look like the feature made it into this Feature Drop.

