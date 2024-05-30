Android Feature Drop May 2024: Everything included in the latest drop!

Quarterly, Google brings the Android world a Feature Drop. This allows the company to launch new features for phones, tablets, watches, and Chromebooks in one big push. Today, the latest Feature Drop is here, and it brings a slew of new tools.

Some of these will launch today, such as the Google Messages one. Others, like the hotspot sharing feature, will come “soon,” so that could be any time this year. There are also some that require you to be a part of an early testing program, such as the Google Home widget one. Be sure to make note of these limitations so you’re not looking for a feature that isn’t actually available to you!