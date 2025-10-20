Here's an early look at how you'll use your Apple Watch with OxygenOS 16’s health features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Our APK teardown found that the latest OHealth app update includes steps for setting up pairing with an Apple Watch.

Code strings detail syncing calls, messages, and health data via OHealth.

A new “Cardless entry” feature also appears, potentially letting your OnePlus watch act as an NFC door key.

We already knew that the OxygenOS 16 update would be bringing Apple Watch connectivity to the OnePlus ecosystem through the OHealth app. Now, a teardown of the latest OHealth release gives us a better look at how this cross-platform pairing might actually work. Beyond that, it also hides a separate feature that could turn your OnePlus watch into an NFC access card.

According to strings and screenshots we spotted in version 4.40.7_6a8017d_251002 of the app, OnePlus seems to be preparing a full pairing setup flow for Apple Watch users. The strings reference syncing incoming calls, messages, and notifications from your phone to the watch, as well as transferring workout data and health stats to OHealth. You’re prompted to “Install app on Apple Watch” and scan a pairing code displayed on the watch’s screen, suggesting a fairly direct pairing process.

Here are the strings in question:

Code Copy Text <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_title1">Pair Apple Watch</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_msg1_2_new">Messages and notifications on your phone will be synced to your watch. Workout records and health data on your watch will also be synced to \"%1$s\" on your phone.</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_msg1_new">Incoming calls, messages, and notifications on your phone will be synced to your watch. Workout records and health data on your watch will also be synced to \"%1$s\" on your phone.</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_title2">Install app on Apple Watch</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_msg2">Search for and install \"%1$s\" from App Store on either your Apple Watch or iPhone.</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_scanpair">Scan to pair</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_title3">Scan code with your phone</string> <string name="pair_iwatch_setup_dialog_msg3">Open \"%1$s\" on your Apple Watch to show the pairing code.</string>

The screenshots we spotted are below and appear to add weight to this process, at least when it comes to pairing an Apple Watch and syncing incoming calls.

This fits neatly with what OnePlus already revealed about OxygenOS 16. Apple Watch users will be able to control the phone’s camera, locate their phone, and sync health data via the OHealth app. These clues just give us a better idea of how it could look in practice.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The same OHealth update also hides an unrelated but interesting addition — a new “Cardless entry” feature. This might let you copy the necessary NFC signals from your physical access card to your watch, presumably allowing the wearable to act as an NFC key for doors or work systems. The strings contain references like “Open doors with a simple touch” and “Hold the card against the NFC detection area on the front of your wearable device.”

Check out the strings below to see what we mean:

Code Copy Text <string name="wallet_card_package_message">Open doors with a simple touch</string> <string name="wallet_card_type_title">Card type</string> <string name="wallet_door_card_entering_text_no_leave">Stay in OHealth until this is completed.</string> <string name="wallet_door_card_identifing_text">Card detection</string> <string name="wallet_door_card_identify_content">Hold the card against the NFC detection area on the front of your wearable device. You can adjust the position, but do not remove the card until the card has been identified.</string>

While the strings use the word “wallet,” the feature appears to copy NFC credentials from compatible access cards. There’s no suggestion that it involves Google Wallet, which already handles some access cards on Wear OS. It appears that OnePlus may be building its own system for secure entry, likely limited to certain card types and OnePlus watches.

The screenshots below provide further insight into this potential new feature. The setup screen shows an option to “Enroll physical cards on your wearable device.” On failure, another screen instructs you to “keep the card on the detection area until your watch vibrates.”

Technically, these features are still in testing, and our teardowns are never a guarantee that the discoveries will roll out broadly. That said, we can be fairly confident that the Apple Watch setup is on the way, based on the announced integration, and the NFC access would make a nice addition.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow