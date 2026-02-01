I now have one less reason to buy a smart ring that isn’t Oura

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With the launch of its new charging case, Oura finally closed one of the only practical gaps between the brand and its rivals. I’ve been testing the new setup for more than a week, and the upgrade is noticeable. More importantly, it removes one of the few remaining advantages I could point to elsewhere.

Would you purchase an Oura Ring 4 Charging Case? 3 votes Yes! 0 % No, I am fine with the puck-style charger. 33 % No, I don't own an Oura Ring 4. 67 %

Closing the gap

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Until now, Oura’s only charging option involved a puck-style charger with a flat base and a protruding post. The design is perfectly fine for home use, and one has lived almost exclusively on my desk for years, plugged in via USB-C. I drop my ring on it when the charge runs down (or when I need a break from wear), and it’s nice to have a dedicated home base. However, it’s less ideal for travel than other brands’ approaches.

Many smart rings I’ve tested, including RingConn’s, Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, and most recently the Luna Ring 2, already offer portable charging cases. Instead of a simple puck that has to stay plugged in, these designs house their respective rings inside a small clamshell case with its own internal battery. That means I can top up anywhere, without relying on an outlet, and even passively charge while I toss the whole arrangement in my bag.

Oura revealed its own clamshell-style charging case earlier this year, offering the brand’s first portable solution instead of the familiar, cabled puck. The new case is lightweight and compact, measuring 56mm x 55mm x 17mm and just 60g. Its shape looks like a miniature version of my high school retainer case, though a much prettier one. It’s built from dark gray recycled aluminum (instead of neon green plastic) that’s classy, sturdy, and splash-resistant. The interior of the case is matte gray with a post that’s perfectly sized to my size 5 ring for a cozy, secure fit. Like the old puck charger, the build is comfortably pocket-sized.

Oura's new charging case finally adds the portability that rival brands already offer.

The hook is that this one holds enough juice for up to five full ring charges. Considering my Oura Ring 4 regularly lasts around four days per charge, that means I can go weeks without needing to plug in. I can pack it for a camping trip in the wilderness, get lost for a while, and come back with all my stats intact. More realistically, I can bring it on a regular, uneventful trip and charge as needed on the go. I wear my smart ring around the clock and usually adhere to a fairly prescribed charging schedule. With the new case, I can top up everywhere from the airplane to the back of an Uber. The case also acts as a protective storage solution when packing or safely stowing the ring when I’m not wearing it.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s not a life-changing upgrade, but the convenience is noticeable. Even if you only charge at home, you don’t need to tie your routine to an outlet. I’ve kept the case parked on my vanity, and it’s easy to seamlessly boost my ring’s battery while I shower or get ready for bed. When I need to reload the case, it recharges in about an hour and a half via USB-C. The case doesn’t come with a USB-C cable, but most of us have an excessive number anyway.

Meanwhile, a single LED on the front of the charging case serves as a status light, showing whether my ring is actively charging or fully charged when it’s docked. When the case is empty, the light displays its status instead (low, charging, or full). Like the ring itself, the case also pairs with the Oura app in the My Oura Devices list. There, I can find detailed battery readouts for both the ring and the case, making it easy to see exactly how much juice I have left before hitting the hay or hitting the road.

Pricing misses the mark

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With all that said, I’m fairly disappointed in the charger’s price tag. As nice as it is, the upgraded experience shouldn’t cost an extra $100. Oura rings already live firmly in premium-price territory, and asking users to pay even more feels excessive, especially when some competitors include similar chargers as part of their standard package. Even $50 would feel more acceptable for an accessory.

The charger upgrades the Oura Ring experience, but it's costly.

Ironically, that $100 price tag also ends up helping Oura’s rivals. Brands like RingConn, Samsung, and Luna can still claim a small but meaningful advantage by bundling portable charging as standard. In my testing, Oura offers the best overall smart ring experience with the most robust data, the deepest analysis, and the most polished app. The choice to price its charger so high keeps a sliver of separation where Oura otherwise just erased it.

In short, I’ve been pining over other brands’ chargers for years, and I’m very happy to see Oura jump on board. The charger fixed a real shortcoming. But then, Oura monetized the fix. Once the novelty wears off, I hope to see Oura include the case at checkout with its next model.

Oura Ring 4 Charging Case Oura Ring 4 Charging Case Compact, portable design • Up to 5 full charges • Led indicator light MSRP: $99.00 A simple travel case for powering your Oura Ring 4 on the go The Oura Ring charging case offers an easy way to recharge your ring on the go without access to a wall outlet. Its compact form factor makes it well-suited for travel, commuting, and everyday carry. See price at Amazon

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow