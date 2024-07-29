Oura rings could soon help you track your meals (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the Oura app for Android has revealed an upcoming feature that will help users track their meals.

The feature will also utilize AI to identify meal items.

Oura will use the meal and meal times data to help users figure out how their meals affect their sleep.

Oura is developing a couple of features that will make its smart rings more useful. We recently shared details about an upcoming feature that would aggregate heart rate data into six zones, making it easier to track activities and how they affect your heart rate. We’ve now spotted evidence of another feature that will let you log your meals and meal times.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Strings spotted in the latest beta version of the Oura app (version 5.3.4 beta 2) highlight an upcoming feature that will let you easily track your meals using the app. Although the feature is not active at the moment, we have an idea of how it may work on release based on the following strings.

Code Copy Text <string name="meal_timing_analysis_failed_title">Analysis failed</string> <string name="meal_timing_analyze_button">Analyze</string> <string name="meal_timing_delete_meal_dialog_body">The meal will be permanently deleted.</string> <string name="meal_timing_delete_meal_dialog_title">Delete this meal?</string> <string name="meal_timing_edu_logging_your_meals_body">Logging your meals consistently with an AI-assisted analysis can help you understand the effects of eating habits on your circadian rhythm and internal processes of your body.</string> <string name="meal_timing_edu_logging_your_meals_title">Logging your meals</string> <string name="meal_timing_edu_meal_timing_internal_clock_body">Regular eating habits can help maintain stable blood sugar and steady energy levels throughout the day. Eating at consistent times supports your body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, making it easier to fall and stay asleep at night.</string> <string name="meal_timing_edu_meal_timing_internal_clock_title">Meal timing and internal clock</string> <string name="meal_timing_feedback_can_you_tell_us_more">Can you tell us more?</string> <string name="meal_timing_feedback_title">Feedback</string> <string name="meal_timing_home_card_body">Consistent meal times help synchronize your body’s processes, promoting better sleep and overall health.</string> <string name="meal_timing_home_card_button">Log your meals</string> <string name="meal_timing_home_card_title">Meal Timing</string> <string name="meal_timing_legend_logged_meals">Logged meals</string> <string name="meal_timing_legend_title">Meal Timing</string> <string name="meal_timing_legend_usual_meal_time">Usual meal time</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_a_meal_button">Log a meal</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_a_meal_photos">Photos</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_a_meal_take_a_photo">Take a photo to detect your meal items.</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_a_meal_take_a_photo_">Take a photo to detect your meal items.</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_a_meal_title">Log a meal</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_a_meal_type">Type</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_button">Log</string> <string name="meal_timing_log_without_analysis_button">Log without analysis</string> <string name="meal_timing_logged_meals">Logged meals</string> <string name="meal_timing_logged_meals_no_meals">You haven't logged any meals today.</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_items">Meal items</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_regularity_calibrating">Calibrating</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_regularity_irregular">Regular</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_regularity_keep_logging_your_meals">Keep logging your meals to find out your meal time regularity.</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_regularity_not_enough_data">Not enough data</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_regularity_regular">Irregular</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_regularity_title">Meal Timing</string> <string name="meal_timing_meal_time">Time</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_analysis_failed_body">Something went wrong. You can try to retake the photo or continue without analysis.</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_analyze_meal_button">Analyze meal</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_analyzing_meal_body">Please wait a moment.</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_analyzing_meal_title">Analyzing meal items...</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_meal_name_placeholder">Meal</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_retake_button">Retake</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_retake_photo_button">Retake photo</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_save_button">Save</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_use_this_photo_body">Make sure the photo is as clear as possible. AI will analyze your meal items.</string> <string name="meal_timing_photo_use_this_photo_title">Use this photo?</string> <string name="meal_timing_service_unavailable_body">The analyzing service is currently unavailable. Please try again later or log your meal without analysis.</string> <string name="meal_timing_service_unavailable_title">Service unavailable</string> <string name="meal_timing_title">Meal Timing</string> <string name="meal_timing_type_analysis_failed_body">Something went wrong and your meal couldn’t be analyzed. Please try to rephrase or log the meal without analysis.</string> <string name="meal_timing_type_analyzing_body">Please wait a moment.</string> <string name="meal_timing_type_analyzing_title">Analyzing...</string> <string name="meal_timing_type_placeholder_text">Enter your meal items.</string> <string name="meal_timing_type_rephrase_button">Rephrase</string> <string name="meal_timing_type_what_did_you_eat_title">What did you eat?</string>

As you can see, the strings suggest that the new feature will let you track your meals in the Oura app to better understand how your meals and meal times affect your circadian rhythm. The feature will allow you to log meals by taking a picture, and it will utilize AI to analyze the items in your meals. You will also have the option to manually log meals without the AI analysis.

We’ve also managed to grab two screenshots of the setup UI for the feature ahead of the rollout. These screenshots mention how Oura plans to use the feature to help users eat better at regular intervals to improve their sleep.

We don’t know when Oura plans to release the feature to users. However, since code related to the feature has already made it to the app, it shouldn’t be long before it rolls out.

