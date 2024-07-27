Oura rings could soon support heart rate zones (APK teardown)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Evidence in the latest version of the Oura app for Android suggests heart rate zones support is coming soon.

Oura would have six different zones.

This is a feature we usually see on smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Smart rings are currently more basic for fitness tracking when compared to smartwatches and wrist-based fitness trackers, but that will change over time. For example, smart rings already track your heart rate constantly throughout the day, so there’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to aggregate that data into heart rate zones to better assist you in tracking your activities. Wouldn’t you know it, but market leader Oura is working on doing just that.

In the latest version of the Oura app for Android (5.3.4 beta 2), we see a slew of strings related to heart rate zones. These features are not currently active, but through the strings, we can get a good idea of what to expect. Check out a portion of the strings we spotted below:

From these strings, we can glean that Oura will provide six heart rate zones. This is a bit more than some other brands offer. For example, Fitbit has four heart rate zones: light, moderate, vigorous, and peak. From these strings, it looks like Oura has added an extra zone at the bottom and at the top to make things a bit more refined than Fitbit.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when Oura will roll out support for heart rate zones in the app. Given that the strings are there — and seem very specific in describing what the feature is — we can only imagine it won’t be long before this goes public.

