Oura Ring 5 wishlist: All the features I want to see

The smart ring arena is evolving quickly, but Oura still sets the pace. Its current-generation ring is polished, feature-packed, and impressively reliable. Yet, no device line is immune to the itch for something more. With new rivals entering the scene and wearables advancing rapidly, now feels like the right time to think about what’s next. The Oura Ring 5 is likely a ways out, but I’m already daydreaming about what the next model might include.

A refined design

The strength of the Oura Ring has always been its compact, unobtrusive form factor. That said, the design isn’t everything I’d like it to be in terms of comfort and aesthetics. While the current generation is lightweight and generally discreet, it feels noticeably thick, especially for users with smaller hands or those who, like me, who wear multiple rings. It’s also uncomfortable during strength workouts involving weights or bars. Despite refinements made between the Gen 3 and Gen 4, including the removal of bulbous sensors, the newest model remains bulkier than competitors like the Galaxy Ring, which I find sleeker, more scratch-resistant, and generally more comfortable. I’d love to see the Oura Ring 5 launch with a slightly slimmer profile (without sacrificing battery life or sensor accuracy). Additional finishes (with full coatings, please) and expanded sizing options would also broaden its appeal without compromising the brand’s core design language.

Finger-based haptics I’m also eager to see haptic feedback make its way to the Oura Ring 5. The first time I heard about haptics on a smart ring was when I tested the Circular Ring Slim, and honestly, I was a bit creeped out by the idea. But after using the device, I grew to love the gentle vibrations for alarms and timer alerts. Adding haptics to the Oura Ring would bring that same inconspicuous, practical functionality and make the ring an even more useful tool. Considering how powerful Oura’s sleep tracking is, it only makes sense for the device to act as an alarm as well.

A more powerful charging apparatus

The current Oura Ring lineup comes with a wired charging puck that requires a power outlet, which limits portability and convenience. While the system gets the job done, it falls short compared to the compact charging cases offered by competitors. These cases include built-in batteries, letting users top up their devices on the go without needing to be plugged in. That means less cable management and more flexibility. A charging case is one of my biggest requests for the Oura Ring 5. It would just improve usability; it would also help Oura keep its edge, instead of feeling like it’s behind the ball.

Digital payment support I’m really hoping the Oura Ring 5 brings NFC support for contactless payments to users’ fingers. For starters, paying with your wearable is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s fairly standard. More specifically, it would make the ring a much more powerful stand-alone device and give me another reason to leave my smartwatch at home. I know a smart ring won’t ever pack all the features of a wrist-based, screen-touting wearable, but adding NFC feels like a very achievable upgrade that would make a big difference.

Even longer battery life

I know the Oura Ring 4 already puts most smartwatches to shame, but more is always more when it comes to battery life. In the next generation, I’m hoping to see even better efficiency, whether through smarter power management or a slightly larger battery, without adding bulk. Longer time between charges means more freedom to wear the ring continuously, especially during travel or busy weeks, and that’s exactly the kind of upgrade that keeps wearables user-friendly.

Will there be an Oura Ring 5?

As of now, Oura hasn’t officially confirmed the existence or release timeline of an Oura Ring 5. Since we’re not even a year into the current generation, that’s not too surprising. The company typically keeps future product plans under wraps until it’s ready to make an announcement. That said, given the success and popularity of the current generation, it seems likely that a next-gen model is in the works, or will be soon. Oura Ring 2 — announced in November 2017

announced in November 2017 Oura Ring 3 — October 3, 2021

October 3, 2021 Oura Ring 4 — October 15, 2024 The latest Oura Ring launched almost exactly three years after its predecessor, each arriving in October. My best guess is that we’ll have a similarly long wait for the next model. Oura doesn’t release new hardware annually like many smartwatch brands. The wait might seem taxing, but it also means we are much more likely to see significant upgrades from generation to generation.

Should you wait for the Oura Ring 5?

Waiting for the next Oura Ring might sound okay in theory, but in practice, it means missing out on months, or even years, of useful health insights. The Oura Ring 5 isn’t around the corner, and given Oura’s release cadence, it probably won’t be for quite a while. The current model, the Oura Ring 4, already nails the fundamentals: holistic wellness tracking, accurate sleep monitoring, and a low-profile design that will fit into your life without fuss. It’s a fantastic device that’s available now. If you want to optimize your health, putting it off for a future version doesn’t make sense.

With that said, the Oura Ring 4 isn’t the only smart ring out there. The Galaxy Ring ($399.99 at Amazon) is a solid pick for anyone within the Samsung ecosystem. It’s lightweight and comfortable and features unique integration with Samsung phones and Galaxy Watches. The RingConn Gen 2 ($299 at Manufacturer site) and Gen 2 Air ($199 at Amazon) are each good budget-friendly options.