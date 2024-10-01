The biggest Galaxy Ring competitor is just around the corner

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Oura Ring 4 is set to launch in October, promising a thinner design, improved battery life, and enhanced activity tracking accuracy.

Oura’s CEO downplayed Samsung’s entry into the segment, suggesting the Galaxy Ring lags behind Oura’s current capabilities.

The smart rings category got a big boost this year with Samsung jumping into the scene. The Galaxy Ring is well-designed, packed with sensors, and priced appropriately. But it’s about to get some serious competition from its biggest rival — Oura.

According to Bloomberg, the Oura Ring 4 is right around the corner. Specifically, the publication reports that the new smart ring will launch in October with a thinner design and improved battery life — two areas where Samsung beat Oura in our Galaxy Ring vs. Oura Ring 3 comparison.

Activity tracking on the fourth-generation Oura Ring is also expected to gain more accuracy. Bloomberg says it’s set to be Oura’s biggest product overhaul. That should definitely sound alarm bells over at Samsung given that Oura has been in the ring business for much longer. The two companies were also at loggerheads not so long ago when Samsung filed a lawsuit against Oura.

Despite Samsung’s deep pockets and tech-mammoth status, Oura doesn’t seem too worried about its South Korean competitor. Speaking about Samsung’s entry into the market, Oura CEO Tom Hale told Bloomberg, “They (Samsung) were aiming at where we were two years ago.” With those words, Oura better have a strong product in its kitty, one that could preemptively challenge Samsung’s next smart ring launch.

You might like

Comments