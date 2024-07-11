What does Oura think of the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event, marking its first foray into the smart ring space. It’s not the only major player in this segment, though, as Oura and its Oura Ring have been around for a while too.

What does the incumbent smart ring brand think of the Galaxy Ring, its price tag, and the lack of a subscription? We asked Oura and here’s what the company told Android Authority in an emailed response:

We’re encouraged by the growing awareness of smart rings as more people recognize the unique benefits of its form factor. We’ve been at this for over a decade, serving both Android and iOS users, and have built upon our foundation in sleep-and-recovery tracking into expanded categories like women’s health, heart health, and stress & resilience. Oura Ring provides 50+ health-and-wellness metrics and insights, and in 2024 alone, we’ve shipped 14 new features. We’re not slowing down; we continue to focus on building value for our members and delivering the best personal health companion.”

Needless to say, Oura didn’t touch on the Galaxy Ring’s lack of a subscription. We’ve followed up to ask if it has any plans to offer more features without a subscription. Older Oura Ring models don’t require a subscription, but the Gen 3 model only gives you access to battery life, three daily Oura scores, and app settings if you don’t pay a monthly fee.