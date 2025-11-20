Oura wants to take Samsung to court over the Galaxy Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Oura has filed a preemptive lawsuit against Samsung, Reebok (Reebok Smart Ring), Zepp Health (Amazfit ring), and Nexxbase (Luna ring).

The smart ring company argues that these brands infringed on several of its patents.

These patents relate to form factor, internal and external components, and manufacturing methods.

Samsung entered the wearable market last year with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. With the tech giant’s weight behind it, the Galaxy Ring immediately became one of the Oura Ring’s biggest rivals. Now, Oura is taking the steps to sue Samsung over its Galaxy Ring. And it looks like Samsung isn’t the only brand Oura has its eyes on.

In a blog post, Oura announced that it filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC). Not only is Samsung named in the preemptive lawsuit, but it also includes Reebok (Reebok Smart Ring), Zepp Health (Amazfit ring), and Nexxbase (Luna ring). Oura argues that these companies have infringed on several of its patents. These patents relate to form factor, internal and external components, and manufacturing methods.

Oura may have some ground to stand on, as it appeared that Samsung may have had concerns last year about a potential Oura lawsuit. Back in May 2024, Samsung’s lawyers filed a preemptive lawsuit against Oura, asking the court for a declaratory judgment that would free it from accusations of infringement. However, that complaint was later dismissed by the San Francisco Division District Court.

Oura points out that it was able to resolve similar disputes with brands like Circular, OMATE, and RingConn with licenses. The company adds, “We welcome conversations for similar arrangements where appropriate.” If Oura gets a ruling in its favor, Samsung may have to go down a similar route if it wants to continue selling its smart ring in the US.

