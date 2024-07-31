Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Oura rings could soon help you track your fertility window (APK teardown)
- Oura is working on a new feature that could help users track their fertility window.
- The feature will rely on body temperature data to deliver fertility predictions.
- It’s not immediately clear whether the feature will be part of the Natural Cycles integration.
In a bid to make its smart rings more appealing than Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring, Oura is working on a host of new features. We recently shared details about two in-development features that will give users better heart rate insights and allow them to log their meals. Now, we’ve spotted evidence of another upcoming feature that will provide users with fertility predictions.
Oura currently relies on the Natural Cycles app for menstrual cycle tracking. This feature utilizes body temperature data collected by the ring to track users’ menstrual cycles and provide helpful insights. However, it requires a separate subscription for the Natural Cycles app.
Evidence spotted in the latest Oura app update (version 5.3.5) suggests that the app could gain a native alternative soon, but it may only offer fertility predictions. As you can see in the following strings, the in-development feature will also use body temperature data collected by the ring.
<b>Please note</b>
Fertile Window is an estimate. Do not rely on Fertile Window as a form of birth control.</string>
<string name="fertile_window_chance_of_conception_low_text">Low</string>
<string name="fertile_window_chance_of_conception_ovulation_detected">Ovulation detected</string>
<string name="fertile_window_chance_of_conception_ovulation_detected_description_text">Ovulation was detected on %s. This suggests that you had a high chance of conception on this day.
<b>How Oura detects ovulation</b>
Ovulation is detected through a rise in your temperature, or when you add the tag Positive LH in the Oura app.
Since many factors can cause a rise in temperature, Oura observes your physiology for at least two days before identifying ovulation through this method.
<b>Please note</b>
Fertile Window is an estimate. Do not rely on Fertile Window as a form of birth control.</string>
<string name="fertile_window_chance_of_conception_title">Chance of conception</string>
<string name="fertile_window_chance_of_conception_unknown_description_text"><b>Oura may not be able to estimate your chance of conception if:</b>
You haven’t accumulated at least 60 nights of data.
You haven’t worn your ring enough to estimate a fertile window.
You haven’t synced your Oura App and your sleep data isn’t available.
You haven’t logged your most recent period start date.
Natural variations in your body temperature can’t be detected, e.g. , due to pregnancy or hormone use.
Your cycle length has been irregular of late, e.g., fewer than 21 days or more than 35 days long.
Your recent cycles have varied in length by more than 7 days.
There is a network error.</string>
<string name="fertile_window_chance_of_conception_unknown_text">Unknown</string>
<string name="fertile_window_edu_layer_fertile_window_title">Fertile Window</string>
<string name="fertile_window_edu_layer_instructions_link_text">Instructions for use</string>
<string name="fertile_window_edu_layer_predictions_text">It takes 60 nights of data to tailor predictions to your unique physiology. Until then, predictions for your period start and fertile window are based on information you provide about your last period and average cycle length. To get the most out of your predictions, it’s important to log your period.
Predictions may be less accurate when natural temperature variation isn’t detected. If contraceptives, pregnancy, other hormonal changes, or medications affect your cycle, you can turn predictions off in Settings.</string>
<string name="fertile_window_edu_layer_predictions_title">How predictions work</string>
<string name="fertile_window_edu_layer_regulatory_link_text">Regulatory</string>
<string name="fertile_window_home_card_confirmed_fertile_window_text">Fertile window confirmed as %s</string>
<string name="fertile_window_home_card_in_fertile_window_text">You are in your estimated fertile window</string>
<string name="fertile_window_onboarding_body_temperature_text">Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle cause natural variation in your body temperature. Oura uses this variation to determine your follicular and luteal phases and create estimates for your cycle events.
<b>Important:</b>
Certain drugs and medications can affect your temperature and may impact Oura’s estimates of your fertile window.</string>
<string name="fertile_window_onboarding_contraceptives_text">Certain hormones can affect your body’s physiology. Since Oura assesses your physiology to estimate your period start date and fertile window, it’s important to know what hormones you’re taking, if any:</string>
<string name="fertile_window_onboarding_contraceptives_title">Do you currently use hormonal contraceptives or any other type of hormones?</string>
<string name="fertile_window_onboarding_done_text">Log your period to get daily insights about your cycle.
<b>Important:</b>
Oura provides estimates for your period start date and fertile window. Do not rely on these estimates as a form of birth control.</string>
<string name="fertile_window_onboarding_edu_layer_text">It takes approximately 60 days for your ring to learn your unique cycle physiology.
The feature will require users to wear their Oura Ring for at least 60 nights and log their most recent period start date to get a fertility prediction. In cases where a user has previous Cycle Insights data from Natural Cycles, the upcoming feature may utilize that data to offer a prediction.
Since the strings state that the Fertile Window feature can utilize Cycle Insights data, there is a chance that it may just be part of the Natural Cycles integration. In that case, users will need a Natural Cycles subscription to use the feature. We’ll have to wait until the rollout to know whether or not the Fertile Window feature will require a separate subscription.