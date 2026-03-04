Hands-on with a rugged Android Phone that can start fires and charge your MacBook

At MWC 2026, a trade show filled with all kinds of smartphones competing for impossibly thin standards, I saw an Android phone that’s so thick, it could survive the apocalypse.

Meet the Oukitel WP63, a rugged phone with a 20,000mAh battery, a built-in super-bright camping light, an attached USB-C cable for charging other devices, and a literal fire starter. Yeah, you heard that right.

A brick with firepower

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The WP63 can ignite fires, not in a battery exploding kind of way, but with a small electric heating element built into the device that resembles a car cigarette lighter, only it’s much smaller and controlled by a software button through an app on the phone. Fascinating stuff, I tell you.

It's thick and heavy, and it feels like a weapon in the hand.

At Showstoppers, an MWC-adjacent event, presenters at the Oukitel booth were demonstrating how the WP63 can light cigarettes, but that’s obviously not the only use case here. The idea is that you can use this heating element to start a camping fire. And while this is undoubtedly the WP63’s most attention-grabbing trick, it’s certainly not its only one.

The Oukitel WP63 is huge. It’s thick and heavy, and it feels like a weapon in the hand. But that’s clearly the point.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Company representatives told me that the phone boasts both IP69 and MIL-STD-810H durability ratings, a 6.7-inch 720p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Unisoc T8200 chipset. But really, specs aren’t the story here. The WP63 is the phone you keep with you when you plan to rough it out in the wilderness or go climbing mountains. Also, did I say it can survive a 100-foot drop? Because it can.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This is a proper rugged phone, with reinforced corners and chunky protective bumpers. Given that I saw the phone at a Spanish royal castle (where Oukitel’s showcase event was being held), I couldn’t just toss it off the roof, but we did give it a more realistic real-world test. We dropped it from waist height onto the show floor, and it survived with flying colors.

A power bank with a display

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Another headline feature here is the enormous 20,000 mAh battery. That’s several times larger than what you’d find in a typical flagship phone.

To put it in perspective, this isn’t just a phone that lasts multiple days; it’s essentially a power bank that so happens to run Android. You could realistically go camping for a long weekend without worrying about finding a power outlet.

It's essentially a power bank that so happens to run Android.

The WP63 has a built-in USB-C cable, so you can charge other devices directly from the phone. That could be your earbuds, another phone, a tablet, a portable projector, or even a laptop.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Combined with the integrated camping light on the back, which is far brighter and larger than your average phone flash, the WP63 leans hard into the outdoors survival aesthetic. This is a phone designed for people who want to head off-grid and still carry one device that does everything.

The only thing it sadly doesn’t have is satellite connectivity. Oukitel reserves that for the more premium WP61, featuring a MediaTek chipset, a 108MP camera, 45W charging, and other superior features.

The only thing it sadly doesn't have is satellite connectivity.

Nevertheless, the WP63 was one of the most memorable phones I saw at MWC 2026. Despite its rugged theatrics, it’s still a fully functioning Android phone running Android 16. And from my brief hands-on, it feels like a genuine attempt to merge durability, extreme battery life, and modern Android into one package.

(Note: Add this at the end if the article is too long and has enough room to put the disclaimer in the middle and the newsletter widget at the end; otherwise, keep the disclosure box at the end.)

Follow