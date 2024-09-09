11,000mAh and 120W fast charging mean this beast of a phone can top up in 45 minutes

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Oukitel WP30 has an 11,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and can top up to 50% in 15 minutes.

It also sports a military rating, a customizable side key, and a secondary display.

But it runs Android 13 and won’t likely be available where you live.

At every trade show like MWC and IFA, there’s that one Android phone that stands out to us as ridiculously overpowered or overdesigned. We’ve had the Unihertz Luna Nothing Phone clone, the Energizer 28,000mAh brick, and today at IFA, I spotted the Oukitel WP30, a smartphone that boasts both an 11,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging. So, for once, you wouldn’t spend an eternity waiting for your brick of a phone to fill up.

As a matter of fact, Oukitel claims it can go from 0 to 100 in just 45 minutes. Alternatively, you can get an 80% charge in 30 minutes or a 50% charge in 15 minutes. Imagine having that much battery life in such a short period of time — Google would never! Ha.

You and I may never buy this phone, but it's still an interesting curiosity in the Android world.

Putting aside the fact that it’s an Oukitel phone and probably a white-label B2B device, there are so many other curiosities and nifty additions on this WP30 unit besides its massive size and tank-like build (or the fact that it can be a weapon of mass destruction — literal mass destruction). Even if many of us won’t likely ever buy it, I think it’s interesting to just look at what’s possible on the lesser-known side of the Android ecosystem.

For one, there’s an active side button that can be customized to open apps or do a specific action with a single press, a double press, and a long press.

And two, there’s a secondary display on the back, in the middle of the camera module, that shows the clock plus some specific apps. I know the idea isn’t novel — other short-lived phones have done that before — but it was still so cool to open the camera and be able to see myself and snap a selfie with the main 108MP camera, not the front-facing 32MP one.

Specs-wise, this phone is a mix of impressive and underwhelming. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chip, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM (plus 12 extra from the ROM), 512GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6, dual-SIM and eSIM support, dedicated night-sight and macro lenses, and IP68 plus IP69K rating. If you’re not familiar with that latter term, it means the phone is completely dustproof and can withstand high-pressure water washing, so if you happen to drop it on the floor while power-washing your car or driveway, it should be just fine. There’s also an MIL-STD-810H rating, too, just in case you were wondering how durable this brick is.

All that battery and durability means the WP30 is quite thick, too, at 17.8mm (0.7 inches), twice the thickness of a regular smartphone like my Pixel 9 Pro XL, which you can see next to it in the image above. It also weighs in at a hefty 413.8g (0.91 pounds), also twice the weight of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. My weak wrist and Carpal Tunnel would collapse from that pain and having to carry it all day, but I’m sure there’s a market for this exact kind of phone. Nothing sleek, nothing smooth, just pure bulk.

The sad part? This Oukitel WP30 still runs Android 13 out of the box, and the company’s track record with updates isn’t stellar. It likely won’t receive many new Android versions or security patches either, and it’ll only be available in some select markets. In Europe, expect to pay 430€ if you want to buy it, but this is more likely to be a work phone that your employer grabs for you if you work in construction or other settings where a super durable and long-lasting phone is needed.

