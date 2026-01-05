A rare 'Not for Sale' Google Pixel prototype is now up for grabs on eBay

eBay

TL;DR A Google Pixel (2016) prototype marked “Not for sale” is currently listed on eBay.

The phone is a 128GB Pixel “sailfish” unit, unlocked and running Android 10.

Bidding currently stands at $105.50, with approximately a week remaining before the auction concludes.

A rare internal Google Pixel prototype has surfaced on eBay, giving collectors and Android enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of Google’s early smartphone hardware for just over $100.

The listing was spotted by Android Authority reader David Bruley, who goes by OldeIronsides on our website, and it appears to show a late-stage Design Validation Test (DVT) unit of the original Pixel from 2016.

According to the bootloader and system screens visible in the listing, the device is identified as “sailfish-ROW-DVT.” Sailfish was the internal codename for the original 5-inch Pixel, while DVT (Design Validation Test) refers to a late prototype phase used to finalize hardware before mass production.

Additional clues reaffirm the device’s internal prototype status, including the rear panel with the “Not For Sale” label and a sticker on the back that reads “Property of Google – Android Inventory.”

Despite being a prototype, the specs confirmed in the listing show that the hardware closely mirrors that of a retail Pixel from the era. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 821 processor and features 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB Samsung UFS storage, and runs on Android 10 (build QPP5.190530.014).

The device also boots into a standard Pixel launcher and includes Google apps like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube, suggesting it’s running a legitimate production build rather than experimental firmware.

Not everything seems to work as intended, though. The listing displays the SIM status, Wi-Fi MAC address, Bluetooth address, and IP address as unavailable. While this is common for prototype hardware that was never intended for public networks, it suggests the phone may experience some connectivity issues.

In short, you may not be able to really use this Pixel as intended, but that’s not the point anyway. Early Pixel prototypes rarely appear in the open market, especially ones that still boot and remain largely intact. With bidding currently at $105.50 and several days still left, the final price could climb as more collectors notice the listing. So if you want to own a piece of Pixel history, now might be your chance to do so.

