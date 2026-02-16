This might be the next Android brand to do MagSafe-style wireless charging

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Many Android phones support wireless charging, but few offer built-in magnets like iPhones.

Now a new rumor makes reference to magnetic “closure” updates in the works from OPPO.

One possible interpretation could be MagSafe-style magnets on the Find X10.

What’s the number-one feature that your current phone doesn’t have, but that you’d absolutely love to see on your next phone? A whole, whole lot of Android users have been acutely feeling some iPhone jealousy over MagSafe charging. While wireless charging has been available for ages, far too few Android handsets support both modern Qi2 and include the built-in magnets needed to securely hold the phone in place — many just forcing you to use a case with magnets. But now a new rumor has us thinking about which Android brand might be next to finally embrace a fully magnetic solution.

While select Android handsets like the Pixel 10 series with their Pixelsnap accessories offer internal magnets, this is a club with far too few members at the moment. Most recently, we’ve been looking into rumors surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 hardware — and sadly, it looks like Samsung will skip out on magnets, yet again.

So if Samsung’s still not ready to take the plunge, who might be next? Well, this one is definitely more in “theory” territory than even a traditional rumor, but a recent post on Weibo from leaker Smart Pikachu may suggest that the OPPO Find X10 could be getting a magnetic upgrade (via Android Headlines).

Smart Pikachu / Weibo

Our big problem is that we’re not at all clear what we’re talking about here — and the language barrier is not helping things any. We’re clearly dealing with the OPPO Find X10, and then there’s this mention of an updated “magnetic closure.” So what the heck is that suppose to be?

This is an X-series Find phone, not a foldable N-series mode where “magnetic closure” might be explained away more easily. And while “closure” still doesn’t make a ton of sense to our ears, OPPO does already sell magnetic cases for use with wireless charging for the Find X9. But if the intent here is more “magnetic attachment” than “closure,” we could start to see how this may be describing just such an upgrade.

Still, that’s far from an intuitive read, and we may be steering that analysis in the direction we’d like it to go, rather than one necessarily supported by evidence — a MagSafe fan can always dream!

Rumors have only just begin to outline our expectations for the Find X10, including the possibility of arriving with a 1:1 square camera sensor. At this point, we’ll keep our eyes out for any additional Find X10 reports, and hopefully start to work out whether or not there’s anything to this idea of a wireless charging upgrade.

