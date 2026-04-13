Oppo reveals the three nature-inspired shades of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Oppo’s Pete Lau and official Weibo teasers have revealed three finishes.

The variants range from a brushed sandstone effect in orange to a sophisticated vegan leather in umber and a crystalline ice finish in light blue.

The flagship device is scheduled for an official debut on April 21, though full internal specifications remain under wraps.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is starting to reveal its true colors, literally. Following the initial design glimpses that sparked widespread speculation, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has finally shared concrete details regarding the flagship’s aesthetic direction via a post on X.

The upcoming device will be available in two highly different finishes: Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber. Another model with a light blue finish, named Polar Glacier, was briefly shared on Oppo’s official Weibo account, but has since been taken down (via Notebookcheck).

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The Canyon Orange variant appears to draw inspiration from the vibrant, layered sandstone of geological wonders like Antelope Canyon. The images suggest a textured, perhaps brushed, finish that catches the light, emphasizing the device’s sleek lines and prominent camera housing.

What your favorite Oppo Find X9 Ultra color? 14 votes Polar Glacier 29 % Canyon Orange 21 % Tundra Umber 50 %

On the other end of the spectrum, Tundra Umber offers a more grounded, sophisticated look. This darker, more muted tone features a leather-like texture across the back panel, divided by a vertical metal accent that has become a signature of the Find X series’ recent design language.

Unlike the textured Canyon Orange or the leather-style Tundra Umber, Polar Glacier (sometimes referred to as Polar Glacier White) features a smoother, more crystalline finish. It is designed to mimic the clean, reflective look of Arctic ice.

While these colorways give us a better idea of how the Find X9 Ultra will look in the hand, Oppo has yet to share a full set of hardware specifications, so there are still secrets remaining to be confirmed. For now, we know it will be bright and bold, and with that Hasselblad branding, we’re curious to lean just how much this photography experience will deliver on the hype. With April 21 coming up fast, we should start getting those answers soon.

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