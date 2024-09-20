OPPO Find X8 takes on iPhone 16 in first official image

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has given us our first look at the Find X8 series of phones, comparing it to the iPhone 16 range.

The image shows thin bezels and a flat display, and the latter is a major change compared to the Find X7 series.

A leaker has also claimed that the phones will launch no sooner than October 21.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X8 series of phones next month, and these are poised to be among the best camera phones on the market. Now, a company executive has given us our first look at the Find X8 range.

OPPO chief product officer Pete Lau posted an image on Twitter that compares the vanilla Find X8 (right) to the iPhone 16 series. An OPPO executive also posted the picture on Weibo, complete with Find X8 series hashtags, confirming that this is indeed the company’s upcoming flagship phone.

Weibo/Zhou Yibao

The picture suggests that the two phones have similarly thin bezels — no small feat given the new iPhone’s slim borders to begin with. The image also shows that the Find X8 will offer a flat screen instead of a curved display, which would be a significant departure from the Find X7. This is in line with previous leaks alleging that the regular Find X8 will have a flat display and the Find X8 Pro will have a curved screen.

Leaked OPPO Find X8 series specs There’s been no shortage of Find X8 series leaks and disclosures in recent months. The phones are tipped to offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and a camera shutter button, while OPPO itself said the phones would offer so-called Glacier Battery tech. The Pro/Ultra model is also said to offer a 10x camera.

Furthermore, leaker Digital Chat Station said the Find X8 series would offer magnetic accessories akin to Apple’s MagSafe. These accessories apparently include a magnetic power bank and a 30W magnetic wireless charger.

So when should we expect the Find X8 series, then? Well, Digital Chat Station also claimed this week that the phones will launch as soon as October 21. This will likely be the Chinese launch, though. OPPO’s Find X6 and Find X7 series didn’t launch outside of China due to legal issues, but the company noted earlier this year that its next-generation Find phones would be available in Europe.

