Is the OPPO Find X8 going global? Wider launch promised for next-gen Find flagship series at MWC

OPPO’s recent flagship phones were forced to miss Europe due to legal woes with Nokia over patents. Now, the Chinese brand has reportedly confirmed that its next-generation Find flagship phones will indeed come to the market.

Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart reported on Threads that OPPO held an event with Spanish carrier Telefonica at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Chinese brand apparently used the occasion to state that its next-generation Find phones (presumably the Find X8 series) will return to Europe. Check out a screenshot of Greengart’s post below.

Bizarrely, OPPO didn’t acknowledge the news when we asked the company for comment:

The OPPO Find series products are progressing as planned, please stay tuned.

We’re not sure why the company would make this announcement at an event (with a graphic, too), and then refuse to confirm it. One guess is that OPPO doesn’t want to potentially affect sales of the Find X7 series in its home market by confirming the existence of the Find X8 line, even if it’s almost a year away. But that just makes you wonder why the manufacturer revealed this news in the first place. Another possibility is that this is just a case of poor internal miscommunication at the company.