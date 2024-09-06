The OPPO Find X8 series is confirmed, will bring Glacier Battery tech

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR An OPPO executive has revealed that the Find X8 series is coming, while also confirming the first details.

The phone will pack so-called Glacier Battery tech for improved battery life.

The executive also confirmed that “magnetic products” will be available alongside the new phones.

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is one of the best camera phones of 2024, but it’s only available in China. Now, a company executive has officially confirmed that the Find X8 series is on the way and dished out the first details.

OPPO executive Zhou Yibao revealed on Weibo that the Find X8 series is coming. The representative also noted that the Find X8 series will be equipped with so-called Glacier Battery technology for a “greatly upgraded” battery life experience.

The company’s Glacier Battery tech debuted on the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro back in June in conjunction with battery maker CATL. This seems to be a take on silicon-carbon batteries, offering more capacity for the same physical size compared to lithium-ion batteries. In fact, the Ace 3 Pro offered a massive 6,100mAh battery while measuring under 9mm thick. It therefore stands to reason that the Find X8 series could offer similarly large batteries too.

We’ve also recently heard that OnePlus, OPPO, and Realme are working on an ecosystem of accessories with magnets as an alternative to Apple’s MagSafe accessories. Zhou confirmed in a follow-up comment that the Find X8 series will have “magnetic products.” Check out the image below.

These aren’t the only Find X8 series claims we’ve heard in recent months. The phones are tipped to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and a so-called Quick Button that apes the iPhone 16 capture key. A leak also points to one of the models packing a 10x periscope camera, which would be the first time we’ve seen a phone with a 10x camera since 2023’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

OPPO confirmed back in February that the next Find X series phones would be available in global markets. So you might be able to get your hands on the Find X8 series in your country when it eventually launches.

