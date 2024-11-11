Brace yourselves: The next potential camera king will launch globally next week

OPPO

TL;DR OPPO has announced that the Find X8 series will launch globally on November 21, 2024.

The Find X8 and X8 Pro will be launched in Bali, Indonesia.

The Find X8 Pro in particular offers two periscope cameras, including a 6x shooter.

The OPPO Find X6 Pro and X7 Ultra were two of the best camera phones upon their respective releases, but both devices were restricted to China due to legal troubles in Europe. The company recently confirmed that the newly announced Find X8 series phones would be available globally, and we finally have a launch date.

OPPO revealed that the Find X8 series global launch will take place on November 21, 2024, in Bali, Indonesia. This marks the first time since 2022’s Find X5 series that the firm’s mainline Find phones are launching outside China.

The Find X8 and X8 Pro share several features, such as the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 flagship chip, IP68/IP69 ratings, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds, support for magnetic accessories with an optional case, and an alert slider.

OPPO Find X8 series: What’s the difference? The standard Find X8 offers a 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,760 x 1,256) and a 5,630mAh battery, while the Pro version has a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264) and a 5,910mAh battery.

OPPO’s vanilla flagship brings a triple 50MP rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope shooter. Meanwhile, the Find X8 Pro builds on this camera setup by adding a 50MP 6x periscope lens as seen on the Find X7 Ultra. The Pro phone also has an Apple-style camera button that supports swipe gestures for zoom.

In any event, we’re glad to see the Find X8 series getting a global launch. We’ve also seen rumors related to an apparent Find X8 Ultra, but we’re not expecting this model to debut in Bali next week.

