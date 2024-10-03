This crazy Samsung photo trick is coming to another flagship phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has revealed that the Find X8 series will offer reflection removal functionality in photos.

This comes after HUAWEI and Samsung first offered this feature a few years ago.

The OPPO Find X8 series of phones is launching soon, and the Chinese manufacturer has slowly been revealing more details about the flagship Android phones. Now, it turns out that the devices will offer a feature previously seen on Samsung phones.

OPPO Find series product manager Zhou Yibao confirmed on Weibo that the Find X8 series will offer reflection removal functionality for photos. Check out the video below.

The OPPO executive also asked followers to send images spoiled by reflections so he could fix them with the Find X8. The results are pretty cool, as you can see below.

Before After Before After Before After

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen reflection removal functionality, though. HUAWEI was the first smartphone maker to offer this functionality, appearing on 2020’s P40 series. But Samsung is easily the most popular brand to offer this feature, starting with 2022’s Galaxy S22 series. Samsung’s Gallery app prompts users to remove reflections in affected shots.

This is nevertheless a great addition to the Find X8 series, allowing you to get that perfect shot through an airplane window, office window, and more. This wouldn’t be the only camera-related addition, as it’s believed the Find X8 series will offer a camera shutter key too.

Nevertheless, we hope to see reflection removal on more phones in 2025 as it’s an impressive, practical demonstration of computational photography smarts.

