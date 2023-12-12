What's better than a phone with a periscope camera? A phone with two of them

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The OPPO Find X7 Pro is tipped to offer dual periscope cameras.

It’s believed that these will be dual 50MP cameras with 3x and 6x zoom.

The OPPO Find X6 Pro was one of the best camera phones of 2023, although it was unfortunately restricted to China. We’ve already seen some OPPO Find X7 Pro leaks, but this latest one suggests a big upgrade for camera zoom.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the OPPO Find X7 Pro will offer dual periscope cameras on the back. These are said to be 3x and 6x cameras.

The leaker didn’t clarify these camera details, but X leaker Ice Universe has asserted that these will be dual 50MP cameras with optical image stabilization. They also claim that the 3x camera will be an IMX890 sensor while the 6x camera will be a smaller, IMX858 sensor.

What could OPPO do with this setup? Either way, dual zoom-focused cameras like these would theoretically allow for great image quality at short, medium, and long ranges. For what it’s worth, the Find X6 Pro only had a 3x periscope camera, but it was able to offer 6x cropped zoom. So we’re guessing that the OPPO Find X7 Pro could use image cropping and other software processing techniques to deliver 12x zoom via the 6x periscope lens.

Retaining the 3x periscope camera would also be a wise move for portrait mode snaps. This is because 35mm to 85mm (~1.4x to ~3.5x in smartphone terms) is considered the sweet spot for focal lengths when it comes to portraits, minimizing distortion.

This might not be the only interesting periscope camera upgrade in 2024. Leaks point to HONOR and vivo readying phones with 160MP and 200MP periscope cameras respectively. So we’re keen to see which solution reigns supreme.

