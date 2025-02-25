The world's thinnest foldable forgot the global part of its 'global' launch

When the OPPO announced the Find N5, there was hope that the foldable would come to the US in the form of the OnePlus Open 2 . However, those hopes were dashed when OnePlus confirmed it had no plans to release a new foldable in 2025. But it looks like the US won’t be the only market missing out on the world’s thinnest foldable, it will also be skipping over all of Europe.

The OPPO Find N5 had its global launch last week. While it was known that the device wouldn’t be available in the US, it was believed that the Find N5 would be released in Europe. However, OPPO has shut down those expectations as well.

The company confirmed its decision to avoid markets in Europe in a statement shared with The Tech Chap. In that statement, OPPO says:

At OPPO, we carefully tailor our product launches to each region based on in-depth market research and strategic priorities. The Find N5 will not be launching in Europe. Instead, in Q1 2025, we will introduce the Reno13 series across Europe on February 24, offering consumers more choices with cutting-edge Al features and stylish, trend-forward designs. Stay tuned for updates.

The OPPO Find N5 is available in China and will launch in Singapore, but the company has yet to announce other launch markets. Presumably, it will come to some other markets in Asia, but outside of that, the release strategy is unclear. This is not exactly what you would expect when OPPO says that “Find N5 marks a new phase in OPPO’s global expansion.”