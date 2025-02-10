The Galaxy Z Fold 6's fiercest global rival launches next week

TL;DR OPPO has officially revealed that the Find 5 will launch globally on February 20.

The company says this is the world’s thinnest foldable phone, beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and other devices.

It also showed off a rather nifty purple color option, but this seems to be restricted to China.

OPPO is gearing up to launch the Find N5, which is being hyped as the world’s thinnest foldable phone. The company previously confirmed that it would get a simultaneous global and Chinese release, and it’s now revealed the launch date along with a video showing off the phone’s design.

OPPO revealed on Twitter that the Find N5 would launch globally on February 20 in Singapore. Check out the accompanying image below, which also shows off the ultra-thin design, putting phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold to shame.

The Chinese manufacturer also posted a video on Twitter showing the phone’s design from several angles. The clip confirms an alert slider once again, a triple rear camera setup with Hypertone branding, and what appears to be a side fingerprint scanner. The post notes that the phone will be available in Cosmic Black and Misty White colors for global markets.

OPPO executive Zhou Yibao also posted some images of the Find N5 on Weibo. It turns out Chinese users are getting a rather cool Twilight Purple variant with what appears to be a pleather back. Check out the gallery below.

The Chinese manufacturer has already revealed a few details about the upcoming foldable. It’ll arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, IPX6/X8/X9 water resistance, a titanium alloy hinge, and 50W wireless charging. Leaker Digital Chat Station added today that the phone will have an 8.12-inch foldable screen, a triple 50MP rear camera system, and 80W wired charging.

The OPPO Find N5 was widely expected to launch in global markets as the OnePlus Open 2. But it appears the company will stick with the original name for now outside China. Given OPPO’s lack of a direct presence in the US market, though, we can’t discount the possibility of the phone being called the OnePlus Open 2 in that locale.

