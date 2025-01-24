This OnePlus Open 2 leak will make you forget all about the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR New Oppo Find N5 leaks reveal that it could bag the title of the slimmest foldable, measuring less than 9.2mm thick when folded.

Leaked live images of the device in an all-black avatar give us an early look at its updated design.

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to closely resemble the Find N5 and could feature the same design and specifications.

Although OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about its next-gen foldable so far, recent leaks about the Oppo Find N5 have given us a good idea of what to expect. The OnePlus Open 2 is believed to closely resemble the Find N5, and leaks suggest it could feature an improved design with a lightweight titanium chassis, a slim profile, triple cameras, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, wireless charging support, and a nearly 6,000mAh battery. An Oppo executive has now given us a glimpse of the updated design, with a fresh batch of leaks revealing a few more details.

Oppo’s President of Overseas Marketing, Sales, and Services, Billy Zhang, recently shared an image comparing the Oppo Find N5’s side profile with the M4 iPad Pro. The foldable is slightly thinner than Apple’s flagship tablet, suggesting it will be less than 5.3mm thick unfolded.

Reputed leaker Digital Chat Station also commented on the phone’s thickness in a recent post on Weibo, stating that it would measure less than 9.2mm thick when folded. This could help it secure the title of the thinnest foldable phone, currently held by Honor’s Magic V3.

In their post, DCS further reveals that the Find N5 will pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature 80W wired/50W wireless charging support, IPX6/IPX8/IPX9 ratings for water resistance, a 3D printed titanium alloy hinge, a triple camera setup with a periscope zoom lens, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Another leaker, who goes by the name Chen Zhen on Weibo, has shared what appear to be live images of the Find N5 (via Gizmochina). These images showcase a sleek, all-black foldable with a slim, circular camera bump on the back. The device features OnePlus’ iconic alert slider on the right edge, alongside the volume rocker and power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

The phone also looks to have a center-aligned front-facing camera housed within a hole-punch cutout on the cover screen, a speaker grille on the top edge, and another speaker grille with a USB-C port and the primary microphone on the bottom edge. The device showcased in these images looks rather slim, lending some credibility to DCS’s claims about it vying for the slimmest foldable title.

Since the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to closely mirror the Find N5, the details shared in these leaks could also apply to OnePlus’ second-gen foldable. We won’t have to wait too long for confirmation, as OnePlus is expected to unveil the device in the first quarter of 2025, shortly after Oppo announces the Find N5 this February.

