Leak reveals the skinny on the world's thinnest book-style foldable

TL;DR The full specs of the OPPO Find N5 have leaked.

The foldable will feature a number of improvements compared to the Find N3 such as a bigger outer display, better SoC, and larger battery.

It will have 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

As you may or may not know, the OnePlus Open is the same smartphone as the OPPO Find N3. Although OnePlus has confirmed that it won’t be launching a foldable in 2025, the device thought to be the OnePlus Open 2 — the OPPO Find N5 — is getting closer to launch. The foldable has now shown up on China’s TENAA certification platform, which appears to have revealed the entire spec list.

According to Gizmochina, we can expect the OPPO Find N5 to measure 160.87 x 74.42 x 8.95mm when folded. As for weight, it’s said to come in at 229 grams. For comparison, the current thinnest foldable phone — the HONOR Magic V3 — is 9.3mm thick and weighs 230 grams. However, the black variant of the Magic V3 is 9.2mm thick and weighs 226 grams.

Turning our attention to the displays, the outer screen is reportedly 6.62 inches with a resolution of 1140 x 2616 pixels. The inner display measures 8.12 inches with a resolution of 2480 x 2248 pixels. Both the inner and outer panels are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. These measurements are an improvement from the Find N3, which had a 6.31-inch outer display and a 7.82-inch inner screen.

Next up, we have the internals, which feature a 7-core processor with a peak speed of 4.1GHz. It has already been confirmed that this chip is a Snapdragon 8 Elite. It seems we can expect configurations of 12GB and 16GB of RAM, which is supported by 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. And OPPO has improved the battery, moving the capacity up from 4,805mAh to 5,475mAh. There is said to be support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

This report supports earlier leaks that there will be a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, the ultrawide camera and the selfie shooters on both the outer and inner display are said to be 8MP.

Not coming as much of a surprise, the device should run on Color OS 15, based on Android 15. A few other miscellaneous details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, alert slider, and an IPX9-rated waterproof body.

There are two models associated with the OPPO Find N5: PKH110 and PKH120. The model connected to PKH110 is the regular version, while PKH120 is the version that has satellite connectivity support. It appears 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations will be available for the PKH110 model. Meanwhile, the PKH120 model will only be available in a single 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configuration.

On top of this leak, OPPO also recently shared a video of the Find N5 on Weibo. The video not only shows off the design, but also shows Color OS 15 in action.

