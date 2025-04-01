The world's thinnest foldable is unsurprisingly quite easy to break

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

When the OPPO Find N5 launched, it claimed the title of the world’s thinnest folding phone. But did OPPO sacrifice durability to achieve this slim form factor? The Find N5 has now been put to the test to see if it can handle a little roughing up.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything is at it again with another durability test, this time featuring the OPPO Find N5. The video begins with a scratch test of the external screen. As JerryRigEverything mentions, OPPO says its latest foldable features a new micro-crystalline glass that has 10% more crystallinity, which should improve hardness and density. After removing the included plastic screen protector, the Mohs scale of hardness shows the screen scratching at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7.

From there, the YouTuber moves on to the inner display, which is not nearly as scratch-resistant. It appears this screen starts marking up at level 2, similar to other folding phones on the market. JerryRigEverything remarks that fingernails are enough to permanently indent the surface.

Next up, the phone is put through an open flame heat test. While exposed to the flame, the inner screen was able to last for about 10 seconds before permanent damage appeared. The external display fared a little better, lasting twice as long before minor permanent damage set in.

While nothing particularly stands out after these two tests, the bend test shows some disappointing results. During the first horizontal bend, pressing against the back panel, we see a vertical line of dead pixels down the entirety of the screen and a horizontal line of dead pixels halfway down the right side. In comparison, the OnePlus Fold, Pixel Fold, and Samsung’s foldables were able to survive this part of the test. The inner screen completely stopped working after attempting to bend the device backward while open.

Although your Find N5 likely won’t experience anything this harsh, this does show that OPPO’s phone is not quite as durable as its competitors. Just make sure not to sit on your device or get next to an open flame.

