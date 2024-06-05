OPPO will bring AI to all of its phones, not just flagships

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO announced generative AI features will no longer be exclusive to flagship phones and select users.

The company plans on bringing AI to all of its products by the end of the year.

It will collaborate with Google, MediaTek, Microsoft, and others to deliver more AI experiences.

Earlier this year, OPPO announced it would create a dedicated research and development center to produce user-centric AI experiences. OPPO is all in on the tech, and to further prove it, the company announced it will give AI to all of its phones.

In a press release, Chinese phone maker OPPO announced it is committed to “making AI phones accessible to everyone.” To do so, the firm says it will no longer limit generative AI to flagship phones and select users. Instead, the manufacturer says it plans to bring full-stack transformation and ecosystem restructuring of AI phones to bring LLMs to all of its product lines.

According to President of Overseas MKT, Sales, and Service at OPPO Billy Zhang: For the first time in the industry, OPPO is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users. OPPO doesn’t just plan to make AI more accessible across its ecosystem, it also wants to expand the number of AI experiences it offers to customers. The company announced that it is partnering with Google to bring features like AI Writer and AI Recording Summary to its handsets. It is also partnering with MediaTek to “enhance chip storage and computational efficiency on future OPPO flagship models.” And through a partnership with Microsoft, future OPPO phones will gain “Microsoft capabilities” to improve the connection between phones and desktop AI.

It’s important to note that OPPO’s Color OS runs on its phones and Realme devices. Oxygen OS for OnePlus handsets also shares a codebase with Color OS. This means that many of the AI features on the way could trickle down to these brands as well.

